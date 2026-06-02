Canada's Taxpayers' Ombudsperson Launches Investigation into CRA Complaint Process

The investigation is aimed at identifying the root causes of the problem and finding ways to improve the agency's complaint process.

Canada's taxpayers' ombudsperson is launching an investigation into how the Canada Revenue Agency handles complaints, citing concerns about timeliness and fairness . The investigation is a response to concerns that taxpayers are not getting clear information about how to navigate the agency's complaint process .

Ombud François Boileau made the announcement after his initial review suggested that the lack of clarity leads to varying timelines for people seeking help. According to Boileau, the Canada Revenue Agency is a federal agency that is meant to serve the public, and the public expects good service.

However, the agency's current process for handling complaints is causing frustration and perceived unfairness, particularly for taxpayers who need urgent action. The investigation is aimed at identifying the root causes of the problem and finding ways to improve the agency's complaint process. The Canada Revenue Agency is warning about processing delays for several key services involving Canadians' tax returns. Some taxpayers who are stuck in the backlog are feeling stressed and desperate for resolution.

The government has acknowledged the problem and is working on a longer-term fix to the CRA's service delay concerns. However, it is unclear what specific steps will be taken to address the issue. The investigation by the ombudsperson is expected to provide more clarity on the agency's complaint process and help identify areas for improvement.

In the meantime, taxpayers who are experiencing delays or difficulties with the CRA's services are advised to contact the agency directly to report their issue and seek assistance





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Canada Revenue Agency Taxpayers' Ombudsperson Complaint Process Timeliness And Fairness Processing Delays

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