Canada's Stock Market Hits New Highs; U.S. Markets Mixed Amid Geopolitical Tensions and AI Corrections

Canada's main stock index reached record territory on Thursday, driven by gains in the basic materials sector, while U.S. markets were mixed. Investors reacted to strong jobs data and a significant drop in Brent crude oil prices, which had previously surged due to geopolitical tensions. The S&P 500's nine-day winning streak ended, and stocks of smaller companies led the U.S. market. Meanwhile, analysts warned of potential corrections in AI stocks after an extended rally.

Canada 's main stock index surged to new records on Thursday, buoyed by gains in the basic materials sector, while U.S. markets were mixed. Carol Schleif, chief market strategist at BMO Private Wealth, attributed this optimism to positive economic indicators, particularly strong jobs data from the U.S. All sectors on the TSX were positive, with basic materials leading the overall index higher, driven by rising gold prices .

The Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 index closed higher, while the Nasdaq composite slipped slightly. U.S. stocks received a boost from a significant drop in Brent crude oil prices, which had previously surged due to geopolitical tensions between Iran and the U.S. and its allies. Investors anticipate a resolution that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, easing crude flow and potentially lowering inflation.

The S&P 500's nine-day winning streak ended on Wednesday, with stocks of smaller companies leading the U.S. market on Thursday. The Russell 2000 index of the smallest U.S. stocks jumped 1.4 percent, benefiting from falling interest rates.

Meanwhile, analysts caution that AI stocks may have reached unsustainable heights and that the U.S. stock market may be due for a slowdown after an extended winning streak. Micron Technology, the latest trillion-dollar AI company, fell 7.7 percent





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