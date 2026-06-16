Recent achievements in Canadian sports have left the community in awe. From Jordan Staal's historic Conn Smythe win to Korda's U.S. Open victory, there's much to be excited about. Meanwhile, the focus on Group B standings remains unchanged, and the absence of Mitch Marner from the media spotlight has sparked discussion.

Jordan Staal became the oldest player to win the Conn Smythe as playoff MVP at 37 years old. This achievement was celebrated in the post-game festivities, with a particular comment catching the attention of Bryan Hayes.

The OverDrive host joined Jay Onrait to discuss the significance of this moment, as well as the absence of Mitch Marner from the media spotlight after failing to produce a point in his last three Final games. Meanwhile, in other sports news, Canada's focus on their Group B standings remains unchanged despite the group's tight competition. Head coach Brind'Amour expressed his desire for the Conn Smythe trophy not just as a player, but as a coach for his team.

In a separate development, Stephen A. Smith attributed the Knicks' loss to Trump's 'selfish motives'. The Canadian sports community has been abuzz with excitement following the country's recent successes, with Montopoli highlighting the growth of the sport in the country. Pendrith also spoke about his recent golfing achievements, including making several good putts. In the world of tennis, Korda expressed her excitement at winning the U.S. Open, stating that she feels like she's in a dream.

The final putt that sealed her victory is one she doesn't want to relive, however





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Jordan Staal Conn Smythe Mitch Marner Canada Group B Korda U.S. Open

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