Canada's Snowbirds aerobatic team to retire after 26 years; transition to new aircraft

Canada's iconic Snowbirds aerobatic team will be grounded after the 2026 flying season, with plans to fly their last shows before transitioning to new aircraft.

The iconic Snowbirds aerobatic team will be grounded after the 2026 flying season, pending delivery and training on new aircraft. The Snowbirds , Canada's renowned aerobatic team , have been flying 1960s-era Tutor jets since 1971.

The long history of stunning performances has also been marked by the deaths of nine people, including Capt. Jenn Casey and Capt. Richard MacDougall, who survived a crash that resulted in his seat belt coming undone. The team's performances have been a vital tool for raising awareness about and recruiting for the air force.

However, the Snowbirds will fly their last shows in 2026, and it could take another decade or more before they are back to performing at air shows, as they are transitioning to new aircraft. The Snowbirds aerobatic team will be replaced temporarily by the CT-157 Siskin IIs, which will see their first deliveries soon. The Canada’s military defence minister, David McGuinty, announced the decision.





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Snowbirds Aerobatic Team Tutor Jets Transition To New Aircraft Grounded After 2026 CT-157 Siskin Iis

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