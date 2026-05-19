The historic Snowbirds display squadron will cease flying its aging Dibus jets, with operations paused until the early 2030s. The government has selected the F‑35 Lightning II as the successor platform, outlining a multi‑year plan for aircraft acquisition, pilot retraining, and public engagement to preserve the team’s legacy.

The Canadian government has announced that the iconic Snowbirds aerobatic demonstration team will be grounded for an extended period, with operations not expected to resume until the early 2030s.

The decision follows a comprehensive assessment of the aging CF-114 Dibus aircraft fleet, which has been in service for more than six decades. After months of consultation with the Royal Canadian Air Force, industry partners, and aviation safety experts, officials identified a suitable replacement platform: the modern F‑35 Lightning II, adapted for advanced aerobatic displays and national ceremonial duties.

The transition plan includes a phased retirement of the current jets, intensive pilot retraining programs, and the establishment of a dedicated maintenance hub to support the new aircraft’s unique performance requirements. Key elements of the transition strategy were outlined in a press briefing held at the Department of National Defence headquarters in Ottawa. Minister of National Defence Anita Anand emphasized that the move is driven by safety considerations, cost‑effectiveness, and the need to preserve the Snowbirds’ legacy for future generations.

"Our historic fleet has served Canada with distinction, but the time has come to ensure that the next chapter of the Snowbirds is built on a foundation of cutting‑edge technology and the highest safety standards," she said. The government has allocated CAD 1.2 billion over the next ten years to fund the acquisition, infrastructure upgrades, and public outreach initiatives designed to keep the public engaged during the hiatus. The announcement has elicited mixed reactions across the country.

Aviation enthusiasts expressed disappointment at the loss of the familiar roar of the Dibus engines at air shows, while also welcoming the prospect of witnessing the sleek silhouette of the F‑35 in future performances. Veteran pilots highlighted the challenges of transitioning from a subsonic, piston‑engine aircraft to a supersonic, stealth‑capable fighter, noting that rigorous simulator training and incremental flight testing will be essential to maintain the team’s precision and safety record.

Additionally, the Royal Canadian Air Force will launch a series of community engagement programs, including virtual reality experiences and educational outreach in schools, to keep the Snowbirds’ spirit alive while the new fleet is being prepared. The extended grounding period is expected to provide ample time for technical refinements, certification processes, and the development of a new choreography that showcases the advanced capabilities of the F‑35 while honouring the tradition that has made the Snowbirds a national treasure





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Snowbirds F‑35 Lightning II Canadian Air Force Aerobatic Team Aircraft Replacement

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