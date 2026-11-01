Canada's Silver Cross Mother Honors Daughter Mariebeth Short Amidst Recent Military Tragedies

Retired sergeant Virginia Hicks reflects on the life and death of her daughter, Private Mariebeth Short, who died in a 2002 training accident at CFB Petawawa. As Canada's Silver Cross Mother, Hicks honors fallen military families, a role made more poignant by recent casualties at CFB Wainwright.

The solemn tradition of honoring fallen service members takes on a profound personal resonance for Virginia Hicks, a retired sergeant and veteran who will serve as Canada's Silver Cross Mother on Remembrance Day.

Silver Cross Mother Role Significance

This prestigious role, awarded by the Royal Canadian Legion, signifies the ultimate recognition of a mother who has lost a child in the line of duty. Each year on September 23, Hicks returns to the Mattawa Plains at Canadian Forces Base Petawawa in Ontario, carrying a bouquet of red roses to place in the branches of a solitary maple tree.

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This specific tree marks the exact location where her twenty-two-year-old daughter, Private Mariebeth Short, died in 2002 during a routine training exercise. At the time of her death, Mariebeth was serving as a sapper in the 2 Combat Engineer Regiment, a role that demands physical endurance and technical precision.

For Hicks, the tree serves as a living memorial, having grown from a tiny sapling that she noticed sprouting randomly in the grass the day after the tragedy into a bushy, tall symbol of endurance and memory. Today, she prepares to lay a wreath at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, a moment of quiet reflection where she intends to kneel and contemplate her daughter's potential future, as well as the collective grief of all military families who have suffered similar losses throughout history.

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Recent Tragedies Highlight Military Dangers

The gravity of this year's ceremony is amplified by recent tragedies, occurring less than a month prior, when four soldiers died and dozens were critically injured in a devastating fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright in Alberta during a training exercise that went fatally wrong. These concurrent tragedies underscore the inherent dangers faced by military personnel, even on home soil. Private Mariebeth Short was known for her indomitable spirit and physical toughness, defying expectations with her competitive drive.

Standing under five feet tall and weighing less than one hundred pounds, she was a champion long-distance runner in high school, possessing a resilience that belied her stature. Her mother recalls her as being as strong as she was short, a testament to her character. The tragedy unfolded shortly after Mariebeth had completed a month of specialized training on light armored vehicles at her first posting.

On the day of her death, she had just called her mother and stepfather, Brian Hicks, in Halifax to express her excitement about driving the heavy machinery for the first time. Despite her stepfather's cautionary warnings about the size and power of the equipment, Mariebeth promised to be careful, her voice radiating enthusiasm and joy. It was a typical interaction, masking the underlying risks that Mrs. Hicks, a woman well-versed in military life, carried in her heart.

Family Military History Influenced Hicks

She was saving her worry for Mariebeth's eventual deployment to conflict zones like Afghanistan or Bosnia. This anxiety was not unfamiliar to Mrs. Hicks, who grew up surrounded by military history. She often heard stories of her three uncles who fought in the Second World War and lived in a Belgian village near the French border, a house still marked by bullet holes from the Nazi invasion.

Her father was a military firefighter who was frequently posted overseas, exposing his young daughter to the realities of war from an early age. By the time she was eleven, she had visited the somber crosses at Vimy Ridge and stood on the beaches of Dieppe, understanding early on the sacrifices demanded by national service.

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Determined to continue the family legacy, Mrs. Hicks enlisted in 1989 at the age of thirty, leaving behind her home in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, to join the military as a mother of four school-aged children. Her motivation was rooted in a deep sense of patriotism and an appreciation for the freedoms enjoyed by Canadians. During basic training, her younger colleagues affectionately nicknamed her Mom, reflecting her nurturing nature, which she balanced with a stoic work ethic.

Hicks Distinguished Service In Afghanistan

She served in logistics, coordinating essential supplies, and was later deployed to the Persian Gulf and twice to Afghanistan, retiring in 2017 with a distinguished career. When Mariebeth announced her intention to enlist and become a combat engineer, a front-line role responsible for constructing and demolishing infrastructure to support troop movements, her parents were candid about the dangers. They warned her of potential resentment from male peers and the physical hardships of the job, such as working in freezing conditions.

Mariebeth remained defiant, insisting that this was her chosen path. Tragically, the final moments of her life were documented by witnesses in the field, who learned that she had passed the controls of the armored vehicle to a crew member moments before her death. She was standing with her head above the gunner's hatch when the vehicle's front tire hit the groove of an old slip trench, a sudden mechanical failure that resulted in a catastrophic accident.

The news was delivered by a chaplain in the Hicks living room, shattering their world. Mrs. Hicks' initial reaction was one of disbelief and rage, but she ultimately embraced her role as Silver Cross Mother, symbolizing the silent strength and enduring sorrow of military families who give their all for their country.