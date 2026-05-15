Canada's Second Sons Canada Members Train and Network with U.S. White Nationalist Groups

Members of Canada's largest white nationalist group, Second Sons Canada, have met to train and network with a number of 'active clubs' from the United States, and also met with active club movement founder Robert Rundo, who is currently on supervised release for violent offences. They were seen competing in a combat sports tournament hosted by the American white nationalist organization Patriot Front in South Carolina.

Members of Canada's largest white nationalist group , Second Sons Canada , have met to train and network with a number of ' active clubs ' from the United States , and also met with active club movement founder Robert Rundo , who is currently on supervised release for violent offences.

They were seen competing in a combat sports tournament hosted by the American white nationalist organization Patriot Front in South Carolina. A CBC visual investigation has found that Second Sons Canada members trained this spring with U.S. counterparts south of the border and met with the founder of a global movement of fascist fight clubs. One expert called it a 'very significant' signal of closer co-ordination between white supremacist groups on both sides of the border





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