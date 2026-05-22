Canada's Retail Sector Surges Ahead of Iran War Tensions, Fuel Prices Drive Growth

Canada's retail sector posted a stronger-than-expected growth in March, primarily due to higher gasoline prices. Yet, the gains were driven mostly by increased fuel costs, which may pose a challenge to discretionary spending and the broader economy. The Bank of Canada is expected to hold rates steady in June, but may consider a potential rate hike if oil prices remain elevated.

Canada 's retail sector performed stronger-than-expected in March, mainly due to higher gasoline prices. However, the gains were driven largely by increased fuel costs, affecting discretionary spending and reducing overall growth.

Statistics Canada reported retail sales increased 0.9%, while sales volumes fell. Bradley Saunders, North American economist at Capital Economics, attributed the mixed results to weaker furniture sales, partially offset by resilience in electronics and clothing purchases





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