Canada's Retail Sales Rise Modestly, But Underlying Spending Volumes Remain Weak

Pedro Antunes, chief economist at Signal 49 Research, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss Canada's retail sales and the path for interest rates. Canada's April retail sales rose modestly, but underlying spending volumes remain weak, raising concerns about the strength of consumer demand and the broader economy.

Pedro Antunes , chief economist at Signal 49 Research , joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss Canada's retail sales and the path for interest rates. Canada's April retail sales rose modestly, but underlying spending volumes remain weak, raising concerns about the strength of consumer demand and the broader economy.

BNN Bloomberg spoke with Pedro Antunes, chief economist at Signal 49 Research, who said consumer spending has been one of the few areas supporting economic activity as households face higher debt servicing costs, weak employment growth and slowing business investment. April retail sales rose 0.5 per cent, but much of the increase reflected higher prices rather than stronger consumer demand. Retail sales volumes were largely flat, suggesting Canadians are purchasing fewer goods despite higher spending totals.

Higher mortgage renewal costs and debt servicing expenses are putting pressure on household disposable income. Consumer spending has been one of the main supports for economic activity as business investment and trade remain weak. Antunes expects the Bank of Canada to remain on hold unless inflation reaccelerates or economic conditions deteriorate significantly. Statistics Canada released April retail sales data this morning, which rose 0.5 per cent month over month, falling just below estimates.

Pedro Antunes, chief economist at Signal 49 Research, is here to help us unpack the numbers and what they signal for the broader economy. Good morning, great to have you join us. So, what's your reaction to the latest retail sales data? Did this also fall slightly below what you were expecting?

Well, in fact, not really. I think when we look at the value of retail sales, they did increase, and it's largely on inflation pressure. So, it's the price of goods, especially gasoline prices, that are driving up the kind of nominal value of retail sales.

But when you dig below the surface a little bit and you look at the volume - in other words, the quantity of stuff that people are purchasing at a base price - that is actually very, very flat, and the consumer is generally fairly weak. But in fact, it's the consumer that's been more or less holding up the economy in the last year, and so we're worried about where we're headed going forward.

If consumer spending does ease up any further, it's the last bastion holding up our fairly weak economy, as we know. I definitely want to talk about that moving forward, but just to go over some of the data that we saw today first, where are Canadians choosing to spend right now? Yeah, well, what we saw is core spending actually down.

Core spending is things that are necessities in life, like food and essentially all of those consumer goods that are staples. That's actually weak. The one bright light here, aside from gasoline, which is just more costly, has been in building supplies and construction materials, and that is seasonally adjusted data. So it does suggest that there's a little bit of activity going on that's positive.

But generally speaking, again, when we look at the volume, it's fairly weak. There's an advanced indicator now for May, and that isn't essentially showing a lot of strength either. And you say consumer spending has really been holding up our economy in Canada. I wonder, what does this data tell us about the health of the economy as we move into the second half of the year?

Well, again, I go back to the volume, the amount of stuff. When we look at the last year, as you know, Statistics Canada told us we were in a technical recession over the last two quarters. What had held up consumer spending, certainly in the last quarter and in the first quarter this year, had been consumers, but that happened with a drawdown in our aggregate savings. We can't keep going at that pace.

We need stronger employment, stronger income growth and less inflation to help consumers get through. The one bright light, I would say, in the news that we've had recently is that at least it seems that oil prices are coming down. Hopefully that holds up and we see inflationary pressures ease. The rest of the economy doesn't seem all that strong right now.

Advanced estimates for May show a rise of about one per cent when it comes to retail sales. I'm not sure if you agree with that, but if we see gas prices ease, as you were just talking about, could that free up household budgets for more discretionary spending moving forward? Yeah, that would be the better news, that we do see inflationary pressures come down, especially on the gasoline side, because we'd see that almost immediately at the pump.

Just as we saw it on the way up, we'd see it almost immediately at the pump. So that would be good news and hopefully, as I said, hold up the volume of consumer spending on other things, especially on those core products that have been suffering in recent months





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