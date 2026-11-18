Pew Research Center projections show Muslims surpassing Christians worldwide by 2035, while in Canada Christians are expected to fall to one-third of the population by 2070 and the religiously unaffiliated to become the largest group.

Muslims are projected to overtake Christians as the world's largest religious group by 2035, while Canada's religious composition is expected to shift sharply by 2070, with Christians falling to about one-third of the population and the religiously unaffiliated becoming the largest group, according to new Pew Research Center projections.

The global ranking change is driven largely by higher Muslim birth rates, Pew says. Christians currently form the world's largest religious group, followed by Muslims, but that order is expected to reverse within a decade. Pew estimates there were almost 2.3 billion Christians and around 2 billion Muslims worldwide in 2020. By 2035, the Muslim population is projected to reach 2.57 billion, narrowly surpassing the 2.52 billion Christians.

Also read Muslims are projected to outnumber Christians by 2035 as the world's largest religion

Muslim Population Set To Overtake Christians Globally

The gap is expected to widen in later decades. By 2070, Muslims are projected to number more than 3.6 billion, compared with roughly 3 billion Christians. As a share of the world's population, Muslims are expected to rise from 25.6 per cent in 2020 to 35.8 per cent in 2070. Christianity's share is projected to remain relatively stable, edging up from 28.8 per cent to 29.1 per cent.

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The projections do not mean Christianity will shrink in population. Both religions are expected to grow, but the Muslim population is forecast to expand considerably faster. The difference in fertility rates is a major factor behind the projected shift. Between 2020 and 2025, Muslim women had an average of 3.1 children, compared with 2.5 among Christian women.

The average for women in other religious groups combined was 1.6 children. Pew says both Muslims and Christians are expected to gain more people through births than they lose through deaths over the next five decades. Between 2020 and 2070, the Muslim population is projected to gain 1.6 billion people through natural population change, compared with 792 million for Christians. Religious switching also plays a role, though Pew says it is not the main driver of Muslim growth.

Religious Switching Plays Minor Role In Growth

Pew projects a net loss of eight million people from Islam through switching, compared with a net loss of 105 million from Christianity. The research indicates the projected growth of Islam is not primarily the result of Christians converting to Islam. The number of Muslims expected to become Christian and Christians expected to become Muslim is projected to be relatively balanced.

In Canada, Pew's projections show Christians accounted for 53.3 per cent of the population in 2020, making Christianity the country's majority religion. By 2070, that share is expected to fall to 33.3 per cent.

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Canada Sees Sharp Decline In Christian Share

Meanwhile, the proportion of Canadians identifying as religiously unaffiliated is projected to rise from 34.6 per cent in 2020 to 40.5 per cent in 2070. Muslims are also expected to represent a considerably larger share of Canada's population, increasing from 4.9 per cent to 15.6 per cent over the same period. The projections suggest that while Christianity will remain an important part of Canada's religious landscape, it will no longer be the country's largest religious group.

The religiously unaffiliated are expected to take that position. Canada's projected changes are part of a broader transformation across North America. Pew estimates that Christians represented almost 63 per cent of North America's population in 2020. That proportion is expected to fall to around 46 per cent by 2070.

North America Religious Composition Also Transforming

Over the same period, the religiously unaffiliated population in North America is projected to increase from 30.2 per cent to 41.2 per cent. The Muslim share of the region's population is also expected to grow, from 1.6 per cent in 2020 to 4.9 per cent in 2070. Pew cautions that its projections are based on demographic trends and assumptions continuing over the coming decades.

They account for factors including age, fertility, mortality, migration and religious switching, rather than attempting to predict every possible social, political or economic development.