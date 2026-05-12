Canada's Quantum Computing Boom: Institutional Investors Backing Domestic Startups

Canada's institutional investors have been criticized for not investing enough in the country's domestic startups. However, the burgeoning quantum computing space has proven to be an exception. Bell Ventures and three other government-backed agencies, along with Royal Bank of Canada, have joined forces to back a US$200-million financing round for Photonic, a quantum computing company based in the U.S. with a significant Canadian ownership. The financing values Photonic at US$2-billion, including the money raised. Canada has now produced three quantum computer developers valued at billions of dollars apiece, with Canadian pension plans, banks, Crown corporations, venture capitalists, and wealthy entrepreneurs leading the way. Photonic founder Stephanie Simmons believes that Canadians are learning from the AI experience and that this is their spot, not to be missed. The quantum computing market is still in its infancy, with only a few companies successfully completing a U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) competition to build a commercial-grade quantum computer by 2033. Canada has received up to $23-million from DARPA for its three contestants, with a fourth player receiving funding for a system sold to the Department of National Defence. The quantum computing market is expected to grow exponentially, with several companies rushing to go public, including Xanadu, Infleqtion, and others.

Canada's institutional investors often face criticism for not investing enough in the country's domestic startups . However, the burgeoning quantum computing space has proven to be an exception.

Bell Ventures and three other government-backed agencies, along with Royal Bank of Canada, have joined forces to back a US$200-million financing round for Photonic, a quantum computing company based in the U.S. with a significant Canadian ownership. The financing values Photonic at US$2-billion, including the money raised. Canada has now produced three quantum computer developers valued at billions of dollars apiece, with Canadian pension plans, banks, Crown corporations, venture capitalists, and wealthy entrepreneurs leading the way.

Photonic founder Stephanie Simmons believes that Canadians are learning from the AI experience and that this is their spot, not to be missed. The quantum computing market is still in its infancy, with only a few companies successfully completing a U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) competition to build a commercial-grade quantum computer by 2033.

Canada has received up to $23-million from DARPA for its three contestants, with a fourth player receiving funding for a system sold to the Department of National Defence. The quantum computing market is expected to grow exponentially, with several companies rushing to go public, including Xanadu, Infleqtion, and others





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Quantum Computing Institutional Investors Domestic Startups Bell Ventures Photonic U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Canada's Quantum Computing Boom Canadian Pension Plans Banks Crown Corporations Venture Capitalists Wealthy Entrepreneurs

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