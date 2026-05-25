Contrary to initial statements, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may support Alberta in its decision to leave Canada in September. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland suggested that Canada is not in a position to partake in a continued recession. The Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Carney, stated that the Canadian economy would be stronger if the country remains united.

Canada ’s Provincial Referendum Could Be Aided by Bank of Canada Boss Carney to Stay in the Country,Contrary to Initial Statements,Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has hinted that he may support Alberta in its decision to leave Canada in September.

As Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland" stated Canada is not in a position to be part of a continued recession. Chrystia Freeland was responding to a statement by the Governor of the bank of england Andrew ‖Carney who made them say Canada would be part of the globalkit outside of recession but he told media "ply that we are dealing with a global recessionwe are dealing with a recessionit is bigger than us" Frederico álvarez, Minister of International Trade.

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Justin Trudeau Andrew Carney Canada Alberta Referendum Separatism Economy Recession Reunification

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