Canada's Prolific Voyeur Chan Sentenced for Recording 652 Victims

Judge Lisa Mrozinski sentences Yin Yeung Derek Chan for secretly recording at least 652 women and children. The Canadian Centre for Child Protection fights to remove the widespread non-consensual images.

Injustice continues to impact survivors long after the perpetrator is behind bars, as a British Columbia judge emphasized regarding Yin Yeung Derek Chan. This Canadian national was sentenced earlier this year for acting as the country's most prolific voyeur, having secretly recorded at least 652 women and children. The court heard that his actions have left irreversible marks on the lives of his victims, with many images continuing to circulate online despite his incarceration.

Chan Recorded Countless Victims in Victoria

Yin Yeung Derek Chan was apprehended by Saanich Police in 2024 following a tip that originated from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children. Law enforcement officers confronted Chan with allegations that he had recorded hundreds of victims without their consent. During a search of his digital devices, police discovered more than 100 files uploaded to the internet, alongside numerous other hidden recordings that had not yet been shared publicly.

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The scope of the invasion of privacy was vast, involving women and girls in the Greater Victoria area. Judge Lisa Mrozinski noted that Chan had uploaded countless videos and images that were taken without knowledge or permission. These materials were often shared on social media platforms and private forums, where they spread rapidly among users who sought out the illicit content.

CCCP Fights Removal of Abusive Images

Lloyd Richardson, the director of technology for the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, described the sheer volume of material produced by Yin Yeung Derek Chan as sickening. His organization has dedicated months to the exhausting task of identifying and removing these images from various websites. Richardson noted that while he deals with such content regularly, the scale of this specific case was unique and overwhelming for his team.

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The charity faces significant hurdles when attempting to purge the internet of this content. Richardson explained that some large technology companies have declined takedown requests, a process he believes is often handled by artificial intelligence systems that fail to recognize the severity of the violations. This creates a difficult dynamic where a small Canadian charity must negotiate with multi-billion dollar tech giants to protect vulnerable citizens.

Reddit serves as a prime example of these challenges. One post containing 19 images of young women shopping in public was flagged by the CCCP. Although the platform eventually removed the post and banned Chan's account, Richardson criticized Reddit's moderation system for initially failing to catch the violation. He argued that the reporting process made it unnecessarily difficult for outside groups to flag child sexual abuse material or non-consensual intimate images effectively.

Victims Face Lifelong Digital Scars

During the sentencing hearing, Judge Lisa Mrozinski directly addressed the lasting trauma inflicted by Yin Yeung Derek Chan. She informed him that his actions had devastated and possibly irrevocably scarred the lives of countless women. The judge emphasized that victims must now live with the knowledge that these images exist on the internet, creating a perpetual state of vulnerability and fear.

While several websites have removed content posted by the voyeur, the images continue to be shared by other users. Some forums with over a million views hosted this material, and commenters often asked for access to videos that were only available to paying members. This ongoing circulation means that victims are re-victimized every time their images are viewed online, regardless of whether they know it is happening.

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Tracy, a survivor who shared her story with CBC News, described feeling hunted and shattered by the experience. Many victims are unaware that their images are still in circulation, making it impossible for them to seek closure or legal recourse. The CCCP is working to change this by providing resources and support, but the task remains immense given the limited public information available to guide their search.

Ongoing Battle Against Online Exploitation

The Canadian Centre for Child Protection continues to use advanced tools to track and prevent the re-uploading of such abusive material. However, the charity often relies on specific information from police or victims to successfully shut down content. In this case, the lack of specific locations forced them to rely on court records and public alerts, which is a less efficient method for complete removal.

As new cases emerge, the tension between victim advocacy groups and tech platforms will likely intensify. Lloyd Richardson highlights the complexity of the art of removal in an era where content spreads instantaneously. The case of Yin Yeung Derek Chan serves as a stark reminder of the need for more robust international cooperation and stronger platform accountability to protect the privacy and safety of women and children online.