Canada's Prime Minister Launches New Council to Combat Hate and Antisemitism

Prime Minister Mark Carney has launched a new faith advisory council to combat hate and antisemitism in Canada, citing a surge in antisemitic incidents and a failure of the country's civic compact.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has launched a new faith advisory council to combat hate in Canada , citing a surge in antisemitic incidents and a failure of the country's civic compact.

The Ministerial Advisory Council on Rights, Equality and Inclusion will be headed by former senator Marc Gold and will conduct an assessment of antisemitism in Canada and co-ordinate a whole-of-federal-government approach to combatting it. Carney said the council will look to combat racism and hate in all their forms, including antisemitism, and will not involve curtailments of freedom of expression.

The council replaces two key offices that were abolished in February, and Carney has been criticized by Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre for not doing enough to address antisemitism in the past decade. Poilievre called on Carney to apologize to the Jewish community for the violence, terror and fear that his party and government have allowed to happen.

Carney's announcement comes as the government faces calls to take stronger action to protect Jewish communities, with Jewish advocacy group B'nai Brith Canada recording over 6,800 antisemitic incidents in 2025, the highest number it has recorded since 1982. These incidents represented over two-thirds of all religiously motivated hate crimes committed in Canada last year, Carney said, noting they were directed at a group that makes up just one per cent of the population.

Carney also spoke about the need to address Islamophobia, transphobia and other forms of hate, and said that the council will improve research and the collection of data on hate incidents and measure the impact of government efforts to address hate. The council will also work to address the normalization of anti-Jewish hatred in Canada, which Carney said is a 'crisis of antisemitism.

' He warned that these attacks threaten Canada's pluralistic identity and that the government was fully committed to a targeted response to what he said is a 'crisis of antisemitism.





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