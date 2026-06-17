Canada's population dips by 55,000 in first three months of the year

Canada's population has dipped by about 55,000 people in the first three months of this year, according to new numbers from Statistics Canada. The 0.1 per cent drop is due to a decrease in both immigration and in births compared to deaths. The population has dropped to 41,417,056, a 0.1 per cent decrease compared to the same time last year.

Canada 's population dipped by about 55,000 people in the first three months of this year, according to new numbers from Statistics Canada , which on Wednesday set the population at 41,417,056.

The 0.1 per cent drop is because of a decrease in both immigration and in births compared to deaths, the agency said. There were about 20 per cent fewer permanent immigrants in Canada in the first quarter of this year compared to the same time last year, dropping to 83,149 from 104,210 in 2022. Non-permanent residents dropped by more than 117,000, though Statistics Canada cautioned there may be future updates to those initial estimates due to shifting international migration policies.

Moreover, what the agency calls natural increase in population - the assumption that births will outnumber deaths - was, in fact, a decrease as 155 more people died than were born across the country in the first quarter. With fewer immigrants, the overall size of what economist Mikal Skuterud describes as the economic pie would shrink, even though a smaller population overall might mean a bigger per-person slice of that pie.

Skuterud, a professor of economics at the University of Waterloo, points out that as population has decreased in Canada, the share per person of the gross domestic product GDP has gone up. As a result of the Liberal government's U-turn on immigration policy, GDP per-capita growth rates have turned from negative and now it's flat or slightly positive, he said.

Mikal Skuterud, an economist with the University of Waterloo, said Canadians will need to be more productive to increase economic activity with immigration levels dropping. An economist with the University of Waterloo, points out that as population has decreased in Canada, the share per person of the gross domestic product GDP has gone up. With immigration levels dropping, Canadians will need to be more productive to increase economic activity, he said.

Canada's population has been declining due to a decrease in both immigration and in births compared to deaths, the agency said. The population has dropped to 41,417,056, a 0.1 per cent decrease compared to the same time last year. The decrease in population is due to a decrease in both immigration and in births compared to deaths, the agency said.

The 0.1 per cent drop is because of a decrease in both immigration and in births compared to deaths, the agency said. There were about 20 per cent fewer permanent immigrants in Canada in the first quarter of this year compared to the same time last year, dropping to 83,149 from 104,210 in 2022. Non-permanent residents dropped by more than 117,000, though Statistics Canada cautioned there may be future updates to those initial estimates due to shifting international migration policies.

Moreover, what the agency calls natural increase in population - the assumption that births will outnumber deaths - was, in fact, a decrease as 155 more people died than were born across the country in the first quarter. With fewer immigrants, the overall size of what economist Mikal Skuterud describes as the economic pie would shrink, even though a smaller population overall might mean a bigger per-person slice of that pie.

Skuterud, a professor of economics at the University of Waterloo, points out that as population has decreased in Canada, the share per person of the gross domestic product GDP has gone up. As a result of the Liberal government's U-turn on immigration policy, GDP per-capita growth rates have turned from negative and now it's flat or slightly positive, he said.

Mikal Skuterud, an economist with the University of Waterloo, said Canadians will need to be more productive to increase economic activity with immigration levels dropping





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