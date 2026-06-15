Canada's Plan to Double Grid Capacity by 2050 Hinges on Strengthening Domestic Capacity

Canada's National Electricity Strategy aims to double grid capacity by 2050, but success will depend on strengthening domestic capacity for grid technologies and components. Rising electricity demand and global competition for manufacturing capacity and materials have impacted the availability of transformers, switchgear, and other critical grid components, delaying the expansion and modernization of Canada's electricity system.

Canada 's plan to double grid capacity by 2050 relies heavily on strengthening domestic capacity for grid technologies and components. Rising electricity demand has increased the need for core grid equipment, but the global energy transition has intensified competition for manufacturing capacity and materials.

This has impacted the availability of transformers, switchgear, and other critical grid components, delaying the expansion and modernization of Canada's electricity system. Transformer costs have risen by 74 percent and switchgear costs by over 30 percent since 2020, while procurement timelines for essential grid hardware can stretch from two to four years. Without strategic programs and incentives to prioritize building the domestic grid supply chain, investments in electricity infrastructure will remain exposed to delays, cost overruns, and global competition.

Expanding the Clean Technology Manufacturing Investment Tax Credit (ITC) would be a practical step toward increasing domestic manufacturing capacity, which already boasts a strong base. The ITC qualifications do not fully reflect the technologies and subcomponents most critical to grid expansion, and broadening eligibility would better align federal incentives with the realities of electricity system buildout. Strategic financing tools could reinforce those efforts by helping address the high upfront costs associated with scaling production capacity.

The partnership between Northern Transformer and Hydro One offers a useful example of what this kind of coordination can achieve, with long-term procurement commitments providing the certainty needed for manufacturers to invest in new facilities and production lines. Building the domestic supply chain doesn't mean that Canada should seek to produce every component domestically, but rather to build enough strategic capacity in the areas that matter most to avoid prolonged delays and rising costs when supply constraints tighten globally.

This would give Canada the strategic flexibility to meet its own electricity needs first as demand grows and competition for equipment intensifies, and would also support allied markets facing similar pressures, strengthen trade opportunities for the sector, and position Canadian firms to compete more effectively in global markets





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