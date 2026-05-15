Canada's Path Forward in Energy Sector

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced a new industrial carbon pricing framework targeting energy sector investments and emissions reduction efforts. Chief economist Mark Parsons of ATB Cormark Capital discusses the agreement's significance, the future of the Pathways carbon capture project, and concerns about Canada's competitiveness compared to global peers.

Mark Parsons, chief economist at ATB Cormark Capital Markets, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss PM Carney and Premier Smith's energy announcement. Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith unveiled a new industrial carbon pricing framework aimed at advancing major energy and infrastructure projects while supporting emissions reduction efforts.

The agreement is being viewed as a key step toward providing greater certainty for investment in Canada's energy sector. BNN Bloomberg spoke with Mark Parsons, chief economist at ATB Cormark Capital Markets, about the significance of the federal-provincial carbon pricing agreement, the future of the Pathways carbon capture project, and concerns about Canada's competitiveness under a higher carbon pricing regime. Parsons said resolving uncertainty around the federal-provincial industrial carbon pricing framework removes a major hurdle for energy investment.

The agreement outlines an effective carbon price of $130 per tonne by 2040, giving industry more time to adapt to higher costs. Canada's challenge will be balancing emissions reduction goals with energy security and long-term oilsands and oil and gas sector growth





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Canada's Energy Sector Carbon Pricing Emissions Reduction Industrial Carbon Pricing Investment Certainty

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