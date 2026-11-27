A citizen-led petition with nearly 300,000 signatures demands the removal of U.S. Ambassador Pete Hoekstra, accusing him of undiplomatic conduct and normalizing Trump's annexation threats.

MONTREAL -- Prime Minister Mark Carney's administration will have until January to respond to a petition with nearly 300,000 signatures introduced to parliament this week demanding the removal of U.S. Ambassador Pete Hoekstra.

The United States and Canada remain locked in a trade war, although Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump have both expressed optimism that talks are progressing despite making similar comments days before similar negotiations collapsed in August. Hoekstra, a relentless Trump defender and a former Republican congressman from Michigan, has had a volatile tenure since his arrival in Canada in April 2025.

Also read Surgical wait lists death spike to over 300 in Manitoba

Elizabeth May Tables Petition Against Pete Hoekstra

Green Party lawmaker Elizabeth May, who tabled the petition in the House of Commons on Wednesday, branded Hoekstra the most undiplomatic diplomat. I think it's important to note that Canadians overwhelmingly have, on this e-petition, spoken clearly that they believe that Pete Hoekstra is not welcome in Canada, she said.

Advertisement

May said Hoekstra had been repeatedly abusive and insulting to Canadians, stressing that more than 280,000 Canadians had asked the government to declare him officially persona non grata and revoke his rights to operate as a diplomat in the country. Petitions presented in the House of Commons require a formal government response within 45 days.

The citizen-led petition, which was open for signature until Nov. 18, accused Hoekstra of normalizing the Trump administration's threats to annex Canada as the 51st state. Hoekstra reportedly levelled a profanity-laced tirade against an Ontario official over an anti-tariff ad that quoted former U.S. president Ronald Reagan on the merits of free trade. The ad, produced by Ontario's provincial government, infuriated Trump, prompting him to suspend all trade negotiations.

Hoekstra Defends Trump Annexation Comments

Hoekstra said in June that the idea of the United States annexing Canada would be a great discussion for Trump to have with Carney. He has also defended Trump's tariffs and criticized Canadians for referring to the U.S. president's protectionist measures as being part of a trade war.

Canada wants relief from tariffs on key sectors, notably autos, but Ottawa has warned that completely removing the levies is unlikely and that the Canadian economy needs to adjust to a permanently altered trading relationship with the United States. The petition's formal tabling in the House of Commons triggers a requirement for the government to respond within 45 days, putting the issue squarely before the Carney administration as it navigates tense trade negotiations with Washington.

The citizen-led e-petition closed for signatures on Nov. 18 after drawing support from more than 280,000 Canadians, according to May's remarks in the House of Commons. May, a longtime Green Party lawmaker known for her outspoken style, used her time in Parliament to highlight what she described as a pattern of disrespectful conduct by Hoekstra toward Canada and its officials.

Advertisement

Petition Accuses Hoekstra of Normalizing Annexation

She argued that the volume of signatures demonstrated that Canadians across the country believe Hoekstra is not welcome in Canada and want him formally declared persona non grata. The petition specifically accuses Hoekstra of normalizing the Trump administration's threats to annex Canada as the 51st state, a charge that reflects deep unease in Canada over Trump's repeated suggestions about absorbing the country. Hoekstra's tenure has been marked by several controversies.

He reportedly levelled a profanity-laced tirade against an Ontario official over an anti-tariff ad that quoted former U.S. president Ronald Reagan on the merits of free trade. That ad, produced by Ontario's provincial government, infuriated Trump and prompted him to suspend all trade negotiations, adding another layer of tension to the already strained bilateral relationship.

In June, Hoekstra said the idea of the United States annexing Canada would be a great discussion for Trump to have with Carney, comments that drew sharp criticism in Canada. He has also defended Trump's tariffs and criticized Canadians for referring to the U.S. president's protectionist measures as being part of a trade war.

Canada Seeks Auto Tariff Relief Amid Trade War

Meanwhile, Canada wants relief from tariffs on key sectors, notably autos, but Ottawa has warned that completely removing the levies is unlikely and that the Canadian economy needs to adjust to a permanently altered trading relationship with the United States.