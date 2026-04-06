Canada's Oldest Veteran, Burdett 'Burd' Sisler, Dies at 110

Burdett Sisler, believed to be Canada's oldest person and the oldest surviving veteran of the Second World War, has passed away at the age of 110. His life was a remarkable journey marked by service, resilience, and a commitment to family and community. He embraced technology and maintained connections with loved ones across the globe. Sisler's story is an inspiring example of a life well-lived, spanning a century of significant global events.

Burdett 'Burd' Thomas Sisler, a remarkable individual who lived to the extraordinary age of 110, passed away on April 2, 2025, just weeks shy of his 111th birthday. He was widely believed to be the oldest person in Canada at the time of his death, as well as the oldest surviving veteran. His life, a testament to resilience, adaptation, and a positive outlook, spanned over a century of profound global changes, from the First World War to the dawn of the digital age.

Sisler's family reported that he embraced modern technology, communicating with friends and relatives across continents via email and social media. His legacy extended beyond his impressive longevity; he was a man known for his kindness, his unwavering sense of humor, and his dedication to helping others. His son, Norm Sisler, emphasized his father's focus on finding joy and humor in life, a philosophy he instilled in his five children, a dozen grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren. This spirit of optimism and engagement with the world was a defining characteristic of Burdett Sisler's long and fulfilling life. Sisler's military service during the Second World War was a pivotal chapter in his life. Initially, he was turned down for active duty due to poor eyesight. However, he was undeterred and enlisted in the army, becoming a telecommunications mechanic. In this role, he played a crucial role in deploying top-secret radar technology that was vital in the Allied effort to combat German bombers. Despite not seeing front-line combat, Sisler contributed significantly to the war effort through his technical expertise. His service was recognized by Veterans Affairs Minister Jill McKnight, who lauded his sacrifice and resilience. His brother, Louis Sisler, experienced a far different war, losing a leg in France. This contrast underscored the various paths and experiences of those who served during the conflict. After the war, Sisler's commitment to his community and family became paramount. He and his wife, Mae, settled in Fort Erie, where they raised their children. He transitioned from running a radio and TV repair shop to a career with the federal customs and excise unit, later the Canada Border Services Agency, where he served as a customs officer at the Peace Bridge border crossing for three decades. Sisler’s dedication extended to community involvement; he volunteered, helping blind people bowl, teaching English to foreign students, and advocating for the needs of Fort Erie's senior citizens. \Burdett Sisler's life offers a compelling narrative of perseverance, adaptability, and an optimistic approach to life. Born in Akron, Ohio, in 1915, he moved to Toronto at a young age, and then, after the war, settled in Fort Erie. This relocation marked a period of growth and integration within his community. His career as a customs officer was followed by a dedication to family and community, highlighted by his involvement in helping others. The death of his wife in 1985 marked a period of intense personal change, but he found new purpose in travel, singing in a barbershop quartet, and volunteering. His commitment to leading a healthy lifestyle, abstaining from alcohol and smoking, and adhering to regular meal times, contributed to his extended life. It's also interesting to note that Sisler didn't rely on medication until he was in his nineties. During the COVID-19 pandemic, his children and their partners supported him, ensuring he could remain in his own home. He navigated the challenges of his declining mobility in his later years, adapting to the use of a walker. His final years were spent in an assisted-living facility. This illustrates his commitment to self-care, family support, and a positive approach to aging. He embraced life's challenges with a smile and a determination to make the most of every moment. His long life is a reminder of the value of adaptability, community engagement, and a focus on joy and kindness. His passing represents a significant loss, but his memory will undoubtedly continue to inspire and resonate with those who knew him. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy of service, resilience, and a life lived to its fullest potential





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