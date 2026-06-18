Canada's Oil Giants Face $90 Billion Windfall as Gas Prices Soar, Fueling Calls for Windfall Profits Tax

Canadians are enduring record-high gas prices amid geopolitical turmoil, with Big Oil poised to collect $90 billion in windfall profits. A recent poll shows majority support for a windfall profits tax to ease consumer burdens and fund renewable energy, transcending political and demographic lines.

Canada 's major oil companies are projected to amass $90 billion in windfall profits due to the price shock triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump's conflict in Iran.

Peggy Nash, executive director of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives and a former member of Parliament and finance critic, underscores the severe impact on Canadians. Heading into another extremely hot summer, Canadians are experiencing no relief from record-high gasoline prices, with some paying as much as $2 per liter. Although Mr. Trump has announced a ceasefire, analysts estimate that even if this fragile agreement holds, elevated gas prices could persist until mid-2027 at the earliest.

Oil companies are expected to continue reaping substantial profits while inflation spreads throughout the economy. Implementing a windfall profits tax on the oil and gas sector could address this inequity, and recent polling indicates a majority of Canadians support such a measure. A detailed examination reveals that consumers already reeling from a worsening cost-of-living crisis may face additional expenses equivalent to those incurred in the year following the start of the conflict.

These costs could exceed the previous peak-the period after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which contributed to about 15 percent of inflation over three years. Even workers in the oil and gas industry are unlikely to see benefits from this windfall; after the 2022 price shock, they received less than a quarter of the industry's value added, and real wages in the sector have stagnated. columnist Eric Reguly notes that the U.S.-Iran peace deal is more about crisis management than a lasting resolution, meaning oil's recent price drop might be temporary.

Considering that the bulk of these profits will probably leave Canada because the Big Four-Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Suncor Energy Inc., Cenovus Energy Inc., and Imperial Oil Ltd.-are roughly 60 percent American-owned and only 27 percent Canadian-owned, it is evident that this price shock disadvantages the vast majority of Canadians from coast to coast. That may explain why new polling shows Canadians are largely unified on how the government should respond.

A windfall profits tax on Big Oil, a solution designed for this exact crisis, enjoys broad backing. Canada has previously implemented such a tax and used it effectively. This is not merely a left-wing idea supported by idealistic youth and urban elites. Polling from May by Liaison Strategies found that a majority of voters from every major political party favor a windfall profits tax on Big Oil.

Support reaches 71 percent among voters aged 50 to 64, and the policy has majority backing across all age groups, genders, and regions. The survey of 1,526 random Canadians has a margin of error of ±2.51 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Experts estimate that a 25 percent windfall profits tax could generate $46 billion over the next year while still leaving billions in extraordinary profits for oil and gas companies.

The revenue could be used to directly offset higher fuel costs for families and to invest in renewable energy infrastructure, reducing Canada's vulnerability to future oil price volatility. The oil and gas industry may argue that such a tax would deter investment and job creation, but these claims are unfounded. Financial decisions depend on projected future profits, which would not be affected by a temporary tax on unexpected, war-driven gains.

The International Monetary Fund has even suggested that windfall taxes can be an effective tool. To meet even a single one of Canada's climate targets, redirecting funds from oil and gas to renewables would significantly accelerate emissions reductions. For millions of Canadians, the stakes are clear. The country is in a technical recession, and people are not accepting the situation passively.

The federal government's temporary gas tax relief is insufficient. Prime Minister Mark Carney should heed voters frustrated by price gouging and demanding government action to compensate them





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Windfall Profits Tax Oil And Gas Industry Gas Prices Canada Inflation Cost-Of-Living Crisis U.S.-Iran Conflict Renewable Energy Climate Targets Political Support

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