Canada's New River-Class Destroyer Named HMCS Fraser, Honoring WWII History

Canada's first River-class destroyer will bear the name HMCS Fraser, commemorating a ship that served in daring evacuations and became the first Royal Canadian Navy loss in WWII.

The Royal Canadian Navy has officially named its first River-class destroyer HMCS Fraser, honoring a previous vessel that played a critical role in the evacuation of Allied forces from France in 1940 and later became the first Canadian warship lost in the Second World War .

The announcement was made during a keel-laying ceremony at Irving Shipyard in Halifax, where Vice-Admiral Angus Topshee highlighted the navy's tradition of small ships achieving big missions. The new destroyer, part of a class designed to replace aging frigates and destroyers, represents a significant modernization effort for Canada's naval fleet. Construction is expected to continue over the next several years, with the ship eventually joining the fleet to enhance Canada's maritime defense capabilities.

The original HMCS Fraser, originally the Royal Navy's HMS Crescent, was acquired by Canada in 1936 and initially stationed on the West Coast. After the outbreak of World War II, it was transferred to Halifax and engaged in convoy escort and coastal patrol duties. In May 1940, as Germany overran Western Europe, Canada dispatched its modern destroyers, including HMCS Fraser, to support British defenses.

By June, with France on the verge of surrender, the ship participated in evacuations along the French coast, not just at Dunkirk but also at Saint-Jean-de-Luz near the Spanish border. Alongside HMCS Restigouche and other British ships, HMCS Fraser provided protection against German submarines and other threats while evacuating British and Allied troops. The operation involved ferrying evacuees from the port to waiting ships offshore, a desperate and exhausting effort conducted under constant danger.

Tragedy struck on June 25, 1940, after the evacuation when HMCS Fraser, HMCS Restigouche, and HMS Calcutta were maneuvering to adjust their formation. In the confusion of the near-darkness and fatigue, HMS Calcutta collided with HMCS Fraser, striking its forward section and causing the front part to break off and sink rapidly in the Gironde River estuary. Forty-seven crew members, mostly Canadians, lost their lives.

Some survivors were rescued from the still-floating aft section or from the water, and five individuals who were on the bridge of Fraser found themselves on the bow of Calcutta, stepping off safely. Historian Jeff Noakes of the Canadian War Museum noted that the first Canadian warship loss of World War II was due to an accident rather than enemy action.

Many survivors were later assigned to HMCS Margaree, which itself was later lost with all hands, compounding the tragedy for families like that of Frank Crossley, whose father Sid Crossley served on Fraser but not Margaree. The new HMCS Fraser will carry forward the legacy of its predecessor, symbolizing both the sacrifices of the past and the future of Canadian naval power





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HMCS Fraser River-Class Destroyer Royal Canadian Navy Second World War Evacuation

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