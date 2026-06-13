Canada's New Refugee Law Leaves LGBTQ+ Claimants in Peril

A new Canadian law imposing a one-year deadline on refugee claims is blocking thousands of asylum seekers, including LGBTQ+ individuals fleeing persecution. The legislation, C-12, retroactively invalidates claims from those who arrived more than a year prior, forcing them into a restrictive pre-removal risk assessment. Advocacy groups warn the rule ignores the unique challenges faced by LGBTQ+ refugees and could send people back to countries where they face violence or imprisonment.

The Canadian government faces criticism from refugee advocacy groups over its new border law, C-12 , which imposes a one-year deadline for refugee claims. The law, which applies retroactively to individuals who first arrived in Canada on or after June 24, 2020, has rendered approximately 30,000 pending claims potentially ineligible, including that of a former Middle Eastern international student who lived openly as a gay man in Canada.

The student, whose identity is protected for safety reasons, filed a claim after his photos and social media activity were discovered by people in his home country, leading to threats and persecution. His claim had been approved for a file review-a streamlined process for low-risk cases-but was abruptly affected by the new legislation. Under C-12, claims from individuals who first entered Canada more than a year prior are ineligible for referral to the Immigration and Refugee Board.

Instead, they may only pursue a pre-removal risk assessment (PRRA), a paper-based process with historically low approval rates and no guaranteed oral hearing. Immigration Minister Lena Diab defended the measure, stating that 37 percent of claims filed between June 3, 2025, and October 31, 2025, would be barred under the rule, citing the need to deter asylum claims made primarily to extend temporary visas.

However, advocates argue the rule fails to account for the unique challenges faced by LGBTQ+ refugees, who may require time to understand or accept their identity before seeking protection. Rainbow Railroad, an organization assisting LGBTQ refugees, expressed concern over reduced government funding and a deteriorating partnership with Ottawa, calling the one-year bar a purely technical obstacle that ignores individual circumstances.

The group's chief program officer, Devon Matthews, emphasized that the law does not consider why someone might delay filing, such as fear of disclosure or lack of safe avenues. The former student's lawyer, Suzy Newing, is challenging the law's constitutionality, arguing it violates rights to an oral hearing and anti-discrimination protections. The case highlights the tension between immigration control and humanitarian obligations, as LGBTQ+ individuals from countries with punitive morality laws face imprisonment, violence, and social ostracism.

While the government maintains the policy ensures system integrity, critics warn it endangers vulnerable people by blocking legitimate claims. The debate underscores broader questions about Canada's commitment to refugee rights amid tightening border policies





natnewswatch / 🏆 58. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Refugee Law LGBTQ+ Rights Canada Immigration C-12 Pride Flag Rainbow Railroad Asylum Claims Border Policy Human Rights Persecution

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Activists for LGBTQ+ rights abroad urge Canada to double foreign aid for minoritiesOTTAWA — Global activists for gender and sexual minorities are urging Canada to double its aid spending for LGBTQ+ people abroad, while a gay Liberal MP urges advocates not to lose hope in the face of a global backlash.

Read more »

Activists for LGBTQ+ rights abroad urge Canada to double foreign aid for minoritiesOTTAWA — Global activists for gender and sexual minorities are urging Canada to double its aid spending for LGBTQ+ people abroad, while a gay Liberal MP urges advocates not to lose hope in the face of a global backlash.

Read more »

Critics say Canada's new immigration and border law puts LGBTQ+ people in dangerOTTAWA — Earlier this week, Prime Minister Mark Carney and MPs from other political parties came together to raise the Pride flag on Parliament Hill. But an advocacy group that helps LGBTQ refugees come to Canada and the U.

Read more »

Critics say Canada's new immigration and border law puts LGBTQ+ people in dangerOTTAWA — Earlier this week, Prime Minister Mark Carney and MPs from other political parties came together to raise the Pride flag on Parliament Hill. But an advocacy group that helps LGBTQ refugees come to Canada and the U.

Read more »