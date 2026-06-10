Canada's Natural Resources Minister Pushes for Oil Pipeline to West Coast Amid Energy Crisis

Federal Minister Tim Hodgson advocates for new pipelines, carbon capture, and the oil sands as key to Canada's prosperity and energy security.

At the Global Energy Show in Calgary, federal Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson staunchly defended Canada's oil and gas industry, calling for new pipelines to the West Coast and emphasizing the importance of fossil fuels amid the global energy crisis.

In his opening remarks, Hodgson declared that Canada must build infrastructure to move its resources to market, asserting that energy resources do not contribute to prosperity when left in the ground. He announced the establishment of the Major Projects Office to expedite regulatory approvals for megaprojects deemed in the national interest, sending a message that Canada is back as a serious energy country and a place for investment.

Hodgson praised the oil sands as one of the great industrial achievements in Canadian history, creating prosperity for the entire country, and said that this achievement should be built upon, not apologized for, particularly given the energy crisis stemming from geopolitical tensions. Hodgson acknowledged that the world still needs oil and gas and that conventional energy will remain critical for years to come.

However, he stressed that successful countries will be those that can supply energy in a lower-emissions environment, avoiding pitting one fuel source against another, whether oil, gas, renewables, or nuclear. He emphasized the importance of reducing greenhouse gases associated with fuel production, citing the Pathways carbon-capture project in northern Alberta as a crucial initiative.

The Pathways project, proposed by the Oil Sands Alliance which includes major producers like Cenovus, Canadian Natural Resources, ConocoPhillips Canada, Imperial Oil, and Suncor, involves a 400-kilometer pipeline to transport captured carbon to an underground hub. Hodgson indicated that support for a new oil pipeline to the West Coast would be conditional on the construction of Pathways.

However, not everyone is on board. Cenovus CEO Jon McKenzie expressed concerns that Pathways represents an additional cost burden for industry and governments, and he criticized the industrial carbon pricing agreement between Ottawa and Alberta, which is set to reach $130 per tonne by 2040, calling for its revocation.

Meanwhile, Alberta Energy Minister Brian Jean confirmed that a submission for a new oil pipeline to the West Coast will be made to the Major Projects Office in the coming weeks, with the federal government to decide on its designation as a project of national interest by October 1. British Columbia Energy Minister Adrian Dix highlighted significant fundamental challenges for the pipeline, including five different proposed routes for the one-million-barrel-per-day project, and noted that existing expansion projects on the Trans Mountain and Enbridge Mainline systems are more cost-effective and have actual proponents.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith expressed commitment to working with Ottawa to create conditions for private investment in a new bitumen pipeline, while acknowledging B.C.

's concerns and proposing ways to address them, but ultimately noting that the decision rests with the federal government





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