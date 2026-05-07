Canada’s National AI Strategy Delayed Amid Shifting Priorities and Public Concerns

The federal government’s national AI strategy faces delays as it grapples with evolving public concerns about safety, social impact, and geopolitical dynamics. Minister Evan Solomon emphasizes a balanced approach, consulting with diverse stakeholders while addressing risks like cybersecurity and labour market disruptions. The strategy, initially focused on adoption, now reflects a broader shift toward regulation and international cooperation.

OTTAWA — The federal government’s promised new national AI strategy is set to address the technology’s impacts on the labour market , according to Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon.

Despite initial promises to table the strategy by the end of last year, the government has faced delays, with Solomon now stating it will be released very soon. The delay comes amid shifting public discourse around AI, with growing concerns about safety, social impact, and geopolitical considerations. While Solomon initially emphasized an adoption-focused approach, experts note that the conversation has evolved to prioritize regulation and risk mitigation.

Canada has also strengthened ties with pro-regulation middle powers like the European Union and South Korea, diverging from the U.S. under President Donald Trump’s anti-regulation stance. Solomon cited ongoing consultations with labour leaders, environmentalists, and young people, emphasizing the need to adapt the strategy to the rapidly changing AI landscape. The government’s task force, criticized for its industry-centric perspective, received over 11,000 public comments, analyzed using AI.

Law professor Teresa Scassa highlighted the evolving nature of AI, including developments like agentic AI, and noted that public opinion has shifted toward skepticism, particularly after concerns about AI chatbots’ role in incidents like the Tumbler Ridge mass shooting. Issues such as social media addiction, cybersecurity risks, and environmental impacts are now at the forefront. Florian Martin-Bariteau, research chair in technology and society, pointed to geopolitical shifts, with Canada aligning more closely with middle powers advocating for stricter AI regulation.

The federal government’s spring economic statement outlined six pillars of the upcoming strategy, including privacy laws, sovereign compute infrastructure, and AI education for Canadians. While Solomon initially suggested moving away from over-regulation, the Liberal government has since proposed an online harms bill to address AI-related risks. Solomon stressed the need for a balanced approach, stating that Canada will embrace AI safely and fairly while ensuring economic benefits





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