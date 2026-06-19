Canada's Nathan Saliba holds up injured teammate Ismael Kone's jersey after scoring against Qatar during the second half of a World Cup Group B soccer match in Vancouver. Several Vancouver beaches have been closed due to E.coli contamination. Meanwhile, a rally was held in Calgary in support of the victim of a bus driver assault. In other news, a family has remembered a father and husband killed on Wayne Gretzky Drive. A high school program in Saskatoon is tackling the trade labour shortage, and six beagle puppies were rescued after being abandoned in Ramara Twp. An 81-year-old Ottawa man has been charged with 'historical' sex assaults. Advocates have attacked the Carney government's elimination of the ombudsperson for forced labour. Startling science has found that taking an omega-3 supplement does not boost memory or cognition. Carney addressed Team Canada in the locker room after the historic 6-0 win over Qatar. A French curator has unearthed a rare Mozart manuscript. Extreme heat has been causing wildlife to suffer, and the oldest-known plague outbreak came 5,500 years ago in Siberia.

Canada 's Nathan Saliba holds up injured teammate Ismael Kone 's jersey after scoring against Qatar during the second half of a World Cup Group B soccer match, in Vancouver , on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

The Canadian Press/Darryl DyckNo several Vancouver beaches due to E.coli ahead of sentencing in Calgary bus driver assault, victim's supports hold rally 'A great legacy': Family remembers father, husband killed on Wayne Gretzky Drive Saskatoon high school program tackling trade labour shortage Six beagle puppies rescued after being abandoned in Ramara Twp.81-year-old Ottawa man charged with 'historical' sex assaults Advocates attack Carney government's elimination of ombudsperson for forced labour Startling science: Taking an omega-3 supplement doesn't boost memory or cognition Carney addressed Team Canada in the locker room after the historic 6-0 win over Qatar.

Here's what he said French curator unearths rare Mozart manuscript From birds to fish, how extreme heat causes wildlife to suffer Oldest-known plague outbreak came 5,500 years ago in Siberia I've been Using This Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner For Over A Month, And It's Totally Changed My Scalp And Hair Health I Tried It: A Laundry Basket So Smart It Solved Our Biggest Household Argument13 Budget-Friendly Beauty Products That Are Dupes Of More Expensive Items27 Of The Absolute Best Last-Minute Beauty Discounts To Take Advantage Of Before The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale Ends The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop





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Canada Nathan Saliba Ismael Kone Qatar Vancouver World Cup Group B Soccer E.Coli Vancouver Beaches Calgary Bus Driver Assault Victim's Supports Rally Wayne Gretzky Drive Saskatoon High School Program Trade Labour Shortage Beagle Puppies Ramara Twp. Ottawa 81-Year-Old Man Historical Sex Assaults Carney Government Ombudsperson For Forced Labour Omega-3 Supplement Memory Or Cognition Team Canada Locker Room Historic 6-0 Win Qatar French Curator Mozart Manuscript Extreme Heat Wildlife Siberia Plague Outbreak

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