The Canadian men's 4x100-meter relay team, featuring Andre De Grasse, Brendon Rodney, Jerome Blake, and Aaron Brown, secured a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, showcasing their consistent high performance. The team finished with a season-best time, falling short of the gold to the United States. The result marks another significant achievement for the team, adding to their impressive track record in major international competitions. The team has shown how strong they are throughout the years with gold and silver medals.

In a thrilling display of speed and teamwork, the Canadian men's 4x100-meter relay team secured a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 21, 2025. The team, comprised of Andre De Grasse , Brendon Rodney, Jerome Blake, and Aaron Brown, showcased their prowess with a season-best time of 37.55 seconds, narrowly missing out on the gold to a dominant United States team that finished in 37.29 seconds. The Netherlands claimed the bronze medal with a time of 37.

81 seconds. Despite falling short of defending their Olympic title from Paris 2024, where they won gold, the Canadian team proved their continued dominance in the event, having previously won gold at the 2022 World Championships. The race was a testament to the team's resilience and their ability to compete at the highest level, even amidst challenging weather conditions. The anticipation for the race was palpable, especially with the United States team seeking revenge. Brown highlighted the competitive spirit, mentioning the pre-race banter and the team's determination to give their best. They had previously achieved Olympic gold in 2024, silver in 2021 and bronze in 2016, in addition to world championship gold in 2022, silver in 2025 and bronze in 2015 in the men’s 4x100 relay





