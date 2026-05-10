Canada's Maple Bond Market Surges After Index Change, Attracting Foreign Issuers

Canada's maple bond market, which refers to non-Canadian companies issuing bonds denominated in Canadian dollars, experienced a surge in activity after a change in the FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index in early 2025. This change allowed maple issuers to access a larger pool of investors, including index-tracking funds, leading to improved secondary-market liquidity and better new-issue pricing. The market's growth was further fueled by the issuance of a $8.5-billion four-part bond by Alphabet Inc., the largest corporate bond ever issued in Canada's history. Foreign issuers, attracted by Canada's lower interest rates and favorable currency exchange rates, have been a significant driver of the market's expansion. The maple market's growth has also diversified, with non-bank issuers like Oncor, Corebridge Financial Inc., and SmartStop Self Storage REIT Inc entering the market since 2025.

Canada 's maple bond market , which refers to non-Canadian companies issuing bonds denominated in Canadian dollars, experienced a surge in activity after a change in the FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index in early 2025.

This change allowed maple issuers to access a larger pool of investors, including index-tracking funds, leading to improved secondary-market liquidity and better new-issue pricing. The market's growth was further fueled by the issuance of a $8.5-billion four-part bond by Alphabet Inc., the largest corporate bond ever issued in Canada's history. Foreign issuers, attracted by Canada's lower interest rates and favorable currency exchange rates, have been a significant driver of the market's expansion.

The maple market's growth has also diversified, with non-bank issuers like Oncor, Corebridge Financial Inc., and SmartStop Self Storage REIT Inc entering the market since 2025





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Canada Maple Bond Market Non-Canadian Companies FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index Index Change Alphabet Inc. Corporate Bond Foreign Issuers Lower Interest Rates Favorable Currency Exchange Rates Diversified Non-Bank Issuers

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