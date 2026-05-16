Canada's Macklin Celebrini Scores Twice Against Italy at 2021 World Hockey Championship

Macklin Celebrini, Canada's 19-year-old captain, scored two goals and added an assist to help his team defeat Italy 6-0 at the 2021 world hockey championship. Dylan Holloway, Fraser Minten, Evan Bouchard, and Ryan O’Reilly also scored for Canada in the six-goal win.

Canada 's Macklin Celebrini in action against Italy in Fribourg, Switzerland, on Saturday. The 19-year-old captain scored two goals for his country. Macklin Celebrini scored twice and added an assist to lead Canada to a 6-0 victory over Italy on Saturday at the world hockey championship .

Dylan Holloway, Fraser Minten, Evan Bouchard and Ryan O’Reilly also scored. Goaltender Cam Talbot made 19 saves for the shutout. Holloway and Minten scored 47 seconds apart midway through the opening period. Celebrini, the 19-year-old captain, netted a one-timer from the right circle after receiving a cross-ice pass from Porter Martone to make it 3-0 with 3:04 remaining in the opening period.

Celebrini's second goal came at 2:09 in the second period from a backhand shot high into the net. Sidney Crosby registered the first assist. Canada was two wins from two games in Group B after beating Sweden 5-3 in its opener on Friday





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Canada Macklin Celebrini Italy World Hockey Championship Dylan Holloway Fraser Minten Evan Bouchard Ryan O’Reilly Cam Talbot Italy Vs. Canada Hockey Championship

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