Canada's Macklin Celebrini Scores Pair to Lead Canada to 6-0 Victory Over Italy at Men's Hockey Worlds

Macklin Celebrini scored twice and added an assist to lead Canada to a 6-0 victory over Italy on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Dylan Holloway, Fraser Minten, Evan Bouchard and Ryan O'Reilly also scored. Goaltender Cam Talbot made 19 saves for the shutout.

Canada 's Macklin Celebrini scored twice and added an assist to lead Canada to a 6-0 victory over Italy on Saturday at the world hockey championship .

Dylan Holloway, Fraser Minten, Evan Bouchard and Ryan O'Reilly also scored. Goaltender Cam Talbot made 19 saves for the shutout. Macklin Celebrini had two goals and added as assist as Canada trounced Italy 6-0 at the Hockey World Championship Saturday in Fribourg, Switzerland. Canada has two wins from two games in Group B after beating Sweden 5-3 in its opener on Friday.

Canada next plays Denmark on Monday. Finland also recorded a second win, 4-1, over Hungary in Group A in Zurich. Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov, who missed the entire season due to an injury, had two assists for Finland. Switzerland also kept a perfect record by winning over Latvia 4-1 after beating defending champion the United States 3-1 on Friday.

Damien Riat scored twice for the host in Zurich. Marcel Mahkovec scored on a breakaway 1:14 in overtime for outsider Slovenia to beat 2024 champion Czech Republic 3-2 in Fribourg. Another newcomer, Britain, lost to Austria 5-2





CBC / 🏆 32. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hockey World Hockey Championship Canada Italy Macklin Celebrini Dylan Holloway Fraser Minten Evan Bouchard Ryan O'reilly Cam Talbot Italy Vs Canada Hockey World Championship Hockey World Championship Preliminary Round Gr Hockey World Championship Group B Hockey World Championship Group B Game Hockey World Championship Game Hockey World Championship Game Between Italy A Hockey World Championship Game Italy Vs Canada Hockey World Championship Game Italy Vs Canada Hockey World Championship Game Italy Vs Canada Hockey World Championship Game Italy Vs Canada Hockey World Championship Game Italy Vs Canada Hockey World Championship Game Italy Vs Canada Switzerland Hockey World Championship Game Italy Vs Canada Switzerland On Saturday Hockey World Championship Game Italy Vs Canada Switzerland On Saturday At The World Hockey Champi Hockey World Championship Game Italy Vs Canada Switzerland On Saturday At The World Hockey Champi Hockey World Championship Game Italy Vs Canada Switzerland On Saturday At The World Hockey Champi Hockey World Championship Game Italy Vs Canada Switzerland On Saturday At The World Hockey Champi

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canada's Second Sons Canada Members Train and Network with U.S. White Nationalist GroupsMembers of Canada's largest white nationalist group, Second Sons Canada, have met to train and network with a number of 'active clubs' from the United States, and also met with active club movement founder Robert Rundo, who is currently on supervised release for violent offences. They were seen competing in a combat sports tournament hosted by the American white nationalist organization Patriot Front in South Carolina.

Read more »

Canada's Macklin Celebrini Scores Twice Against Italy at 2021 World Hockey ChampionshipMacklin Celebrini, Canada's 19-year-old captain, scored two goals and added an assist to help his team defeat Italy 6-0 at the 2021 world hockey championship. Dylan Holloway, Fraser Minten, Evan Bouchard, and Ryan O’Reilly also scored for Canada in the six-goal win.

Read more »

Driver plows into pedestrians in Italy's Modena, 8 injured, 4 critically, mayor saysROME (AP) — A driver plowed into pedestrians in the northern Italian city of Modena on Saturday, injuring eight people, four of them critically, local authorities said.

Read more »

Driver plows into pedestrians in Italy's Modena, 8 injured, 4 critically, mayor saysA driver plowed into pedestrians in the northern Italian city of Modena on Saturday, injuring eight people, four of them critically, local authorities said.

Read more »