Canada's Macklin Celebrini and Evan Bouchard Headline Roster for 2026 World Hockey Championship

This news text introduces the 23 players selected for the 2026 World Hockey Championship, where Macklin Celebrini and Evan Bouchard will lead Canada's men's team. The tournament will take place in Switzerland, and Canada's Group B opponents are Sweden, Czechia, Denmark, Slovakia, Norway, Slovenia, and Italy. Canada's Kyle Dubas anticipates a gold medal and recognizes the young potential of players like Macklin Celebrini, who led the Sharyes with 45 goals and 115 points, and Evan Bouchard, a Norris Trophy finalist.

San Jose Sharks star Macklin Celebrini and Edmonton Oilers blueliner Evan Bouchard will represent Canada at the 2026 World Hockey Championship in Switzerland, alongside 22 other notable players.

The tournament will start on May 15 with Canada in Group B against Sweden, and Canada will also compete against Sweden, Czechia, Denmark, Slovakia, Norway, Slovenia, and Italy. Canada's Kyle Dubas said that the 2026 Men's Worlds presents a great opportunity, and he expects the players to earn a chance to compete for a gold medal in Switzerland





TSN_Sports / 🏆 80. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hockey Canada World Hockey Championship Macklin Celebrini Evan Bouchard

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canada Soccer receiving $9.8M from Ottawa for national training centre projectCanada's construction news

Read more »

Three Winnipeg restaurants among the top 100 in CanadaThree restaurants from Winnipeg were named among the best in Canada.

Read more »

TKMS and General Dynamics to Establish Arctic Undersea Research Centre in CanadaGerman submarine maker TKMS has partnered with General Dynamics Mission Systems-Canada to create the Arctic Sentinel research centre, focusing on underwater surveillance technology as part of its bid for a Royal Canadian Navy submarine contract.

Read more »

Malaysia High Commissioner Skeptical of Canada Middle Power Coalition PushMalaysia's high commissioner in Canada expresses doubt over Prime Minister Mark Carney's proposal for middle powers to unite against global dominant nations, citing a lack of clear parameters.

Read more »