Canada s Job Market Update

The country s loss of jobs in April was partly due to an increase in the number of individuals seeking employment. Canada has lost 112,000 jobs since January, mainly in manufacturing and wholesale sectors. The last time Canada lost so many jobs in a four-month window was during the 2020 pandemic.

Statistics Canada s recent labour force survey showed a slight drop in jobs in April as the unemployment rate climbed higher. The economy shed 18,000 jobs in April, following an increase of 14,000 jobs in March.

The loss came as the unemployment rate rose to 6.9 per cent compared with 6.7 per cent in March, returning to where it was in October last year, largely because more people were looking for work. Economists had expected the economy to add jobs in April and for the unemployment rate to hold steady





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