Canada's Ismaël Koné Undergoes Successful Surgery After Leg Break in World Cup Victory

Canada midfielder Ismaël Koné broke his leg in a 6-0 win over Qatar, underwent successful surgery, and will miss the remainder of the World Cup. Teammates paid tribute, and Koné expressed gratitude on social media.

Canada midfielder Ismaël Koné suffered a devastating lower body injury during a World Cup group-stage match against Qatar on Thursday, but the team announced on Friday that he underwent successful surgery to repair a fracture in his lower leg.

The incident occurred early in the second half when Qatar midfielder Assim Madibo tackled Koné from behind, causing him to crash to the turf at BC Place in Vancouver. Coach Jesse Marsch later confirmed that Koné had broken his tibia and fibula, a severe injury that required immediate medical attention. The 24-year-old Montreal native fell to the ground and held his leg up with his mouth wide open in disbelief before medics wheeled him off on a stretcher.

The atmosphere in the stadium shifted from celebration to concern, as the crowd watched one of their key players being carried off the pitch. Madibo, who later personally apologized to Koné for the tackle, was shown a red card, reducing Qatar to nine players in the match. Despite the injury, Canada went on to secure a historic 6-0 victory, their first-ever World Cup win for the men's team.

The win all but guaranteed Canada a spot in the knockout stage of the tournament. Nathan Saliba, who replaced Koné as a substitute, scored on a free kick and immediately formed his fingers into an eight, Koné's jersey number, before raising his teammate's jersey to the crowd in an emotional tribute. After the match, Koné's teammates, along with members of his family, visited him in the hospital where he underwent surgery later that night.

Marsch said Koné is expected to remain hospitalized for one more night and will rejoin the team once he is released. The surgery was successful, and Koné is expected to make a full recovery, but he will miss the remainder of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Koné delivered a heartfelt message to fans on social media on Friday morning, expressing his gratitude for the outpouring of support.

In an Instagram post, he wrote, You can't even imagine how grateful I am to everyone who reached out and that has me in their prayers. I thank god for that because not everyone is this fortunate. He also addressed his Canadian teammates, saying, To Canadian brothers, as I turned myself into an assistant coach to support you from the sideline.

I wanted you to know that I love you guys from the bottom of my heart and our brotherhood is everything to me. What you guys did yesterday will stay with me forever. I'll be back very soon, and we'll keep making more memories together. The injury is a significant blow to Canada's midfield, but the team remains focused on their upcoming match against Switzerland in Vancouver next Wednesday, which will conclude Group B play.

With a knockout stage spot within reach, the team will look to build on their momentum and honor Koné's contribution to their historic campaign





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