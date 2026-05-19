Canada's Inflation Ticked Higher in April as Surging Gasoline Prices Drive Rates

Central bankers weigh rising energy prices, inflation expectations, and global economic conditions when considering future interest rate moves.

Canada's inflation rate accelerates to 2.8% as surging gasoline prices and geopolitical tensions drive economic outlook. Central banks focus on moderating inflation expectations amidst weak economic growth and supply shocks.

Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 2.8% in April, primarily due to a sharp increase in gasoline and energy prices. The rising energy costs are affecting transportation and broader consumer prices, raising concerns about persistent inflation pressures.

Consequently, central banks must balance weak economic growth against renewed inflation risks. Central banks face challenges in dealing with inflation, as high consumer costs can drive wage demands higher. The Bank of Canada is expected to hold interest rates steady, keeping a watchful eye on inflation pressures and economic growth. Watch as Pedro Antunes, chief economist at Signal49 Research, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the latest Canadian CPI data, including rising energy prices, inflation expectations, and impact on interest rates





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Canada's Inflation Rate Rising Energy Prices Inflation Expectations Slowing Economic Growth Central Banks Bank Of Canada Interest Rates Global Economic Conditions

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