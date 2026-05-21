Canada's Industrial Sector Gaining Momentum as Nuclear Investment and Electrification Drive Growth

Maxim Sytchev, managing director of industrial projects at National Bank, shares his Hot Picks in industrials, highlighting the improving prospects for AtkinsRéalis, Aecon Group and Finning International due to nuclear development and resource infrastructure spending.

Canada's industrial sector is gaining momentum as nuclear investment, electrification and AI-driven infrastructure demand reshape growth expectations for engineering, construction and equipment companies. Nuclear development is becoming a major long-term growth driver for Canadian industrial and engineering companies.

Electrification and power infrastructure spending are supporting stronger demand for construction-related businesses. Ontario's upcoming nuclear technology decisions could create significant opportunities tied to CANDU reactor development. Resource development, pipelines and LNG projects are improving the outlook for industrial equipment demand in Canada. Investors are increasingly viewing construction and infrastructure companies as more insulated from AI disruption concerns.

Maxim Sytchev, managing director of industrial projects at National Bank, sees improving prospects for AtkinsRéalis, Aecon Group and Finning International as nuclear development and resource infrastructure spending accelerate. He believes AtkinsRéalis is well-positioned to develop CANDU reactors, which are safe, non-enriched uranium technology indigenous to Canada. Aecon Group has rallied dramatically on a year-to-date basis, but Sytchev views it as a buying opportunity due to its evolving business model and lower risk of cost overruns.

Finning International's exposure to industrial equipment demand in Canada is also improving, making it an attractive investment opportunity. Sytchev's Hot Picks in industrials highlight the potential for growth in the sector, driven by nuclear development, electrification and resource infrastructure spending





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Canada's Industrial Sector Nuclear Investment Electrification AI-Driven Infrastructure Atkinsréalis Aecon Group Finning International CANDU Reactors Resource Infrastructure Spending

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