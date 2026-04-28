Canada's Housing Slump Dampens Spending Despite Stock Market Gains

Canada's prolonged housing market downturn is negatively impacting household spending, even as the stock market reaches record highs. The disparity highlights the greater psychological and financial weight Canadians place on their homes compared to other assets.

Canada 's housing market is experiencing its most prolonged slump in recent decades, creating a strain on household spending despite a record surge in the domestic stock market and a corresponding increase in wealth.

Data from the Bank for International Settlements and Reuters reveals that Canada is the sole G7 nation to have witnessed a decline in home prices last year, measured in nominal terms. This downturn is attributed to households renewing mortgages at significantly higher rates than those enjoyed during the pandemic, coupled with a slowdown in immigration impacting housing demand.

The resulting decrease in consumption poses a challenge to Prime Minister Carney’s economic revival efforts, already complicated by a trade war initiated by the United States. Canada’s GDP growth slowed to 1.7% in 2025, the weakest pace in five years.

While Canadian household net worth increased by over $1 trillion to $18.6 trillion in 2025, largely due to the strong performance of the natural resource-linked stock market – achieving its largest increase since 2009 and surpassing U.S. indices – analysts are skeptical of a significant 'wealth effect'. They argue that housing has a more profound impact on financial well-being than stocks, and the negative psychological impact of falling home prices outweighs the positive sentiment from stock market gains.

Economist David Rosenberg emphasizes the devastating effect of home price depreciation, contrasting it with the more transient nature of equity market cycles. Canadians continue to maintain a high savings rate, dipping to 4.4% in the fourth quarter but remaining elevated compared to historical levels, indicating a reluctance to increase spending. Public opinion polls reveal that 70% of Canadians desire more action from Prime Minister Carney to address the cost of living, although his performance currently enjoys a 58% approval rating.

Since peaking in February 2022, housing prices have fallen by 20%. The Iran war and subsequent oil price shock further exacerbated the housing market’s woes, driving up borrowing costs and mortgage rates. The Canadian Real Estate Association recently downgraded its housing market forecasts for 2026 and 2027. Economists at CIBC Capital Markets estimate the reduction in consumption due to the housing correction could exceed $5,000 per household.

This 'negative wealth effect' is dampening consumer sentiment, and increased mortgage stress is leading to higher delinquency rates and reduced refinancing opportunities. The decline in home equity also impacts access to financial products like HELOCs, limiting spending on major purchases. While recent retail sales data shows some resilience, analysts anticipate this is temporary due to weak consumer confidence and rising gasoline prices.

The Bank of Canada forecasts consumption will contribute less to GDP growth in 2026 compared to the previous two years. Homeownership is widespread in Canada, with approximately two-thirds of households owning their homes, many with mortgages.

However, stock market participation, excluding retirement plans, is less common, with the majority of financial gains concentrated among the wealthiest 20% of Canadians. The TSX has seen significant gains, advancing 7% since the start of the year and achieving a record high in March, with a 28.2% increase in 2025, outperforming the S&P 500. This has driven the ratio of financial to non-financial assets to a two-decade high





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