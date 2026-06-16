Canada's Group B Prospects Analyzed Following Qatar's Draw

An analysis of Canada's chances in Group B after Qatar drew with Switzerland, discussing potential lineup changes for the match against Qatar and the impact on Canada's tournament prospects.

Was Qatar 's shocking draw against Switzerland a positive or negative outcome for Canada 's chances of winning Group B ? Should Jesse Marsch consider making any changes to the starting lineup for their upcoming match against Qatar ?

Luke Wileman is joined by Steven Caldwell, Janine Sonis and Kevin Kilbane to discuss.

'It's wide open': Canada says focus doesn't change even with Group B as tight as it is 'It's wide open': Canada says focus doesn't change even with Group B as tight as it is Brind'Amour: 'I wanted it as a player, but I really wanted it for these guys as a coach' 'Obviously I'm blaming him': Stephen A. explains why Trump's 'selfish motives' led to Knicks' loss 'It's wide open': Canada says focus doesn't change even with Group B as tight as it is Montopoli: 'We've always believed in the sport in this country, we just needed the vehicle to prove it' Pendrith: 'Was nice to see some putts go in early, was able to make a lot of really good ones' 'I feel like I'm in a dream': Korda amped to win U.S. Open, doesn't want to relive final put





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