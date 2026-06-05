Canada's Groceries and Essentials Benefit Payments Start Today

OTTAWA - The Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit top-up payments will be distributed to eligible Canadians starting today. The program, previously known as the GST/HST credit, will provide one-time benefits to lower-income households to help them cope with the rising cost of living.

OTTAWA One of the federal Liberals' flagship affordability measures will land in the bank accounts of eligible Canadians starting today First announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney in January top-up payments for the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit will start going out today The program previously was called the GST/HST credit and is usually paid out on a quarterly basis to lower-income households to help them keep pace with the rising cost of living An estimated 12 million Canadians are eligible for the one-time benefit and amounts vary based on the size of the household with a single adult with no children getting up to $267 and a couple with two kids receiving a maximum of $533 The one-time top-up payment is worth 50 per cent of the annual benefit and regular quarterly payouts will also rise by 25 per cent for the next five years starting in July Canadians who meet the income threshold based on their 2024 tax returns will receive the benefit automatically by direct deposit or by mail This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5 202.

OTTAWA One of the federal Liberals' flagship affordability measures will land in the bank accounts of eligible Canadians starting today First announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney in January top-up payments for the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit will start going out today The program previously was called the GST/HST credit and is usually paid out on a quarterly basis to lower-income households to help them keep pace with the rising cost of living An estimated 12 million Canadians are eligible for the one-time benefit and amounts vary based on the size of the household with a single adult with no children getting up to $267 and a couple with two kids receiving a maximum of $533 The one-time top-up payment is worth 50 per cent of the annual benefit and regular quarterly payouts will also rise by 25 per cent for the next five years starting in July Canadians who meet the income threshold based on their 2024 tax returns will receive the benefit automatically by direct deposit or by mail This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5 202





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Canada Groceries And Essentials Benefit GST/HST Credit Lower-Income Households Rising Cost Of Living

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