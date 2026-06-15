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Canada's Government to Introduce Major Privacy and First Nations Water Bills Before Parliament Adjourns

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Canada's Government to Introduce Major Privacy and First Nations Water Bills Before Parliament Adjourns
PrivacyPIPEDAFirst Nations Water
📆2026-06-15 11:00 AM
📰natnewswatch
43 sec. here / 11 min. at publisher
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The Canadian government plans to table two key bills before the end of the current Parliamentary session: one to update private-sector privacy rules with new safeguards for children's data and against surveillance pricing, and another to guarantee First Nations' access to clean drinking water through infrastructure and legislative measures.

OTTAWA -- As the Parliament ary sitting draws to a close, the federal Liberal government is preparing to introduce two significant pieces of legislation. One bill represents a renewed effort to modernize Canada's private-sector privacy framework, a long-promised update to the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act ( PIPEDA ).

This third legislative attempt follows previous bills in 2020 and 2023 that failed to become law. The proposed new legislation is anticipated to include enhanced protections for children's personal data and measures to prevent the use of Canadians' information for surveillance pricing, a practice where prices are altered based on personal data. The second major bill will address the critical issue of clean drinking water in First Nations communities.

It is titled "respecting water, source water, drinking water, wastewater and related infrastructure on First Nation lands," aiming to provide a legislative framework to ensure sustainable access to safe water. These moves come as the government seeks to advance key priorities before the House of Commons recesses. The Canadian Press reported these developments on June 15, 2026

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Privacy PIPEDA First Nations Water Drinking Water Federal Legislation Parliament Liberal Government Surveillance Pricing Children's Data

 

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