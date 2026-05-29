Canada's GDP Shrinks for Second Straight Quarter, First Time Since 2020

The Canadian economy contracted for a second consecutive quarter in Q1 2025, driven by a surge in imports and weak exports, marking the first back-to-back decline since the pandemic.

The Canadian economy shrank for a second consecutive quarter in the first three months of 2025, marking the first time it has experienced back-to-back quarterly contractions since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Statistics Canada reported that real gross domestic product fell at an annualized rate of 0.6 percent in the first quarter, following a 0.3 percent decline in the fourth quarter of 2024. The data surprised many economists, who had anticipated modest growth based on preliminary estimates released in April. The revision was driven largely by a surge in imports, which rose 2.9 percent in the first quarter, primarily due to increased gold imports.

Weakness in exports and business investment also contributed to the downturn. Exports edged down 0.1 percent, dragged lower by reduced shipments of passenger cars and light trucks. Goods-producing industries contracted 0.4 percent quarter over quarter, while service-producing industries posted a modest 0.3 percent gain. On the expenditure side, a decline in business and government capital investments was offset by higher consumer spending, yet final domestic demand still slipped 0.1 percent.

For March alone, real GDP fell 0.1 percent, erasing the slight gain seen in February, as a contraction in goods-producing industries outweighed growth in services. The Canadian dollar weakened and bond yields fell following the release, as markets digested the implications for monetary policy. The Bank of Canada, which has been holding interest rates steady amid sticky inflation, now faces pressure to consider easing to support the economy.

The back-to-back declines have fueled debate over whether the country is in a technical recession, conventionally defined as two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth. However, Statistics Canada officials declined to characterize the situation as a recession, noting that the decline in the first quarter was modest and that the labor market remains relatively strong. The current account deficit also widened sharply in the first quarter, reaching $34.5 billion, the largest since 2022, as the import surge outpaced export revenues.

Analysts warn that the outlook remains uncertain, with high household debt, elevated interest rates, and sluggish global demand posing headwinds. Nevertheless, some economists expect a rebound in the second quarter as temporary factors, such as the gold import spike, fade. The figures highlight the fragility of Canada's economic recovery and underscore the challenges policymakers face in balancing inflation control with growth support





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