Canada's Forest Crisis Deepens as Federal Reforestation Program Axed

An Indigenous-led tree-planting initiative in northern Manitoba fights to restore wildfire-scarred lands amid a national forest loss crisis, following the cancellation of the federal Two Billion Trees Program. The scale of destruction, from wildfires and insect infestations, outpaces natural and human-led recovery efforts, creating an urgent need for new funding and partnerships.

Canada is confronting a severe forest loss crisis, with trees disappearing at a rate that outpaces both natural regeneration and human replanting efforts. In northern Manitoba , an Indigenous-led tree-planting initiative is striving to restore forests scarred by recent wildfires, yet this critical work faces significant uncertainty following the cancellation of the federal Two Billion Trees Program .

Marley Moose, a 22-year-old member of the Swampy Cree First Nations, is spending her third summer planting jack pine and black spruce seedlings in the Devils Lake area, approximately 300 kilometers northwest of Winnipeg. This region has endured a series of ecological disasters: first a devastating jack pine budworm infestation in 2016, then a catastrophic wildfire in 2021.

Moose and her crew, employed through Nekoté LP, an Indigenous-owned corporation representing seven Swampy Cree First Nations, are working to reclaim the scorched landscape.

"Everywhere around me is burnt, but it's where life used to be, so we're back here giving life back to these dead areas," Moose said, her hands moving with practiced efficiency as she plants another seedling. For her and her community, this is more than environmental restoration; it is an act of cultural resurgence and stewardship.

"Our nations are trying to take more control and have more say within the land that we occupy and where we come from," she explained. "We want to take care of it, because when we take care of the earth, the earth also takes care of us. " The scale of the challenge is staggering. According to the Canadian Tree Nursery Association (CTNA), Canada is losing trees faster than they can be naturally regrown or manually planted.

While deforestation for development, lumber, and paper remains a concern, an accelerating threat comes from natural disturbances. The CTNA reports that nearly ten percent of Canada's forests were destroyed by wildfires between 2023 and 2025. Replacing just fifteen percent of that loss would require an estimated 7.3 billion seedlings. The situation is direly illustrated by the 2023 wildfire season, which was the second-worst on record.

A NASA study found that those fires released more carbon emissions than any country on Earth except China, India, and the United States, turning forests from carbon sinks into massive carbon sources and intensifying a dangerous climate feedback loop.

"What happens when this zombie fire rolls through and kills all the seed trees, kills all these stored stashed seeds, it's gone," said Doug Hevenor, executive director of the CTNA. The term 'zombie fires' refers to those that smolder through the winter and reignite, often decimating the seed bank essential for natural recovery. The federal Two Billion Trees Program, announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2019 with a $3.2 billion, ten-year budget, was designed to confront this cascading crisis.

It aimed to support large-scale reforestation projects across the country, including those in burned areas where natural regeneration was failing. However, the program has been cancelled. Hevenor noted that existing project funding will only get the program to about half its original goal, a shortfall that coincides with an era of recurring megafires.

"The program was just starting to … address areas that have been burned out," he said, emphasizing that it was a crucial tool for tackling the most damaged landscapes. Its cancellation leaves a massive void.

"So we really face a great dilemma in our country right now," Hevenor warned. "There's a tremendous action happening against our forests and I think we need to react. " In response, seed producers, foresters, tree planters, and seedling growers are scrambling to form new partnerships and secure alternative funding sources. In Manitoba, project manager Farron Sharp is on the front lines of this search for sustainability.

She works with Blue-Green Planet Project, a company focused on ecological restoration, which has partnered with Nekoté LP and the Nisokapawino Forestry Management Corporation-a consortium that includes Canadian Kraft Paper-to manage 8.7 million hectares of boreal forest around Devils Lake. Their ambitious goal is to plant 20 million trees by 2030. The project has some guaranteed funding secured through the Two Billion Trees Program before its cancellation, but that funding is insufficient to meet their full target.

Sharp is now dedicated to finding new funders to bridge the gap. Her work is part of a broader movement where private industry, Indigenous communities, and non-profits are attempting to fill the vacuum left by the federal government's withdrawal. Yet, as the CTNA's statistics starkly show, these piecemeal efforts must contend with a rein of unprecedented forest loss.

The combined pressures of insect infestations, industrial logging, and increasingly frequent, severe wildfires are creating a deficit of trees that threatens biodiversity, Indigenous rights, carbon storage, and the very character of Canada's vast forested landscapes. The work of Marley Moose and Farron Sharp represents a vital, albeit now more precarious, line of defense against this loss.





CBCNews / 🏆 2. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Reforestation Wildfires Indigenous Stewardship Two Billion Trees Program Manitoba

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘No fuel shortage’: Air Canada tells customers it’s not impacted by jet fuel crisisAir Canada is telling its customers to go ahead and book those summer travel flights, without worry of cancellations or delays, due to the jet fuel shortage.

Read more »

Cantley fire destroys home under construction, threatens forestFirefighters and forestry workers couldn't save a burning western Quebec home that had been under construction Thursday evening, but did manage to knock down a potential wildfire and save a nearby house.

Read more »

Calgary police investigate shooting in Forest LawnPolice are investigating after a man was shot in southeast Calgary.

Read more »

Toronto police ask public to help ID pedestrian killed in Forest Hill collisionAn unidentified man was struck dead just after 1 a.m. Sunday near Old Park Road and Eglinton Avenue W., police say. Investigators have released a composite sketch of the man and are asking anyone who may know his identity to contact them.

Read more »