Canada's reduction of international study permits has cut enrollment and revenue at colleges, complicating Prime Minister Mark Carney's push to attract top research talent.

Canada's sharp reduction in international study permits has cut enrollment at colleges and strained finances, complicating Prime Minister Mark Carney's effort to attract top research talent to Canadian universities.

The latest immigration plan targets 150,000 new international student arrivals each year for the next three years. That is down sharply from 292,830 new arrivals in 2024. New international student arrivals between January and July 2026 were down 80% compared with the same period in 2024, according to Canada's immigration ministry. The government says the reductions are meant to ease pressure on housing and public services.

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Permit Cuts Hit College Revenue

The policy shift began under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and was partly a response to fraud the government discovered in student visa permit applications. Reuters reported last year that Canada rejected most Indian study permit applications in August 2025. India has been Canada's top source of international students over the past decade. Less revenue from international students has led to staff and program cuts at polytechnic and public colleges.

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It may also undermine Carney's $1.7 billion, or US$1.19 billion, effort to attract top research talent to Canadian universities. At Humber Polytechnic, one of Canada's largest publicly funded colleges, international enrollment for the 2025-26 academic year has fallen to about one-third of 2023-24 levels following federal immigration reforms, spokesperson Andrew Leopold said. The college faces a $40-million revenue shortfall, resulting in canceled programs and voluntary staff exit packages.

"These study permit caps really tarnished Canada's brand," said Joseph Wong, vice-president international at the University of Toronto, who has traveled to India three times in the last two years on recruiting trips. "It gave the impression that Canada was closing its doors to international students. " Wong said the challenge now is conveying to prospective Indian students that Canada's door remains open.

Canadian universities are working to send that message even as the permit reductions curb international applicants and take a financial toll on colleges. The University of British Columbia warned that frequent policy changes have created uncertainty for students considering Canada. Spokesperson Thandi Fletcher said federal policy changes since 2023, alongside global economic challenges, rising geopolitical tensions and heightened competition, have affected international student enrollment across Canada.

Canada Aims To Attract Research Talent

Carney's government hopes to attract international researchers who have for decades favored U.S. universities with larger research budgets. Since U.S. President Donald Trump returned to office last year, his administration has cut or threatened to cut funding from some universities. Robert Asselin, chief executive of the U15 Group that represents Canadian research universities, said Ottawa had exempted graduate students from some restrictions on foreign students starting this year, but warned the changing rules might broadly deter talent.

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"What is really important is that we recognize this is something we're in competition with other countries, and that if we don't attract these high-quality students, they will go elsewhere, and we will lose talent," Asselin said. Canada has committed more than $625 million to attract researchers through newly created research funding programs, according to the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada. More recipients are expected to be announced in early 2027.

The research council referred a request for comment to Canada's industry ministry. The ministry, which oversees the research council, did not respond to a request for comment. Canada's immigration ministry said fewer opportunities mean the country is being more selective.

"With fewer opportunities available, we're being more selective," Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said in a statement.