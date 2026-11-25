Canada's international student study permit caps have cut new arrivals by 80% in early 2026 and caused a $40-million shortfall at Humber Polytechnic, testing Prime Minister Mark Carney's $1.7-billion push to attract research talent.

New international student arrivals to Canada fell 80 per cent between January and July 2026 compared with the same period in 2024, according to the immigration ministry, as federal study permit caps reshape the country's education sector.

Canada's latest immigration plan targets 150,000 new international student arrivals each year for the next three years. That is down sharply from 292,830 new arrivals in 2024. The government says the reductions are intended to ease pressure on housing and public services. The policy direction began under former prime minister Justin Trudeau.

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Ottawa Reduces Study Permits

Ottawa reduced the number of international study permits partly in response to fraud the government discovered in student visa permit applications. Reuters reported last year that Canada rejected most Indian study permit applications in August 2025. India has been Canada's top source of international students over the past decade. Joseph Wong, vice-president international at the University of Toronto, has travelled to India three times in the last two years on recruiting trips.

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These study permit caps really tarnished Canada's brand, Wong said. It gave the impression that Canada was closing its doors to international students. The challenge is actually conveying to prospective Indian students that our door is open, he said of his latest India recruiting trip. Canadian universities are working to send a message that they still want international students after the reductions curbed international applicants and took a financial toll on colleges.

Less revenue from international students has resulted in staff and program cuts at polytechnic and public colleges. At Humber Polytechnic, one of Canada's largest publicly funded colleges, international enrolment for the 2025-26 academic year has fallen to about one-third of 2023-24 levels following federal immigration reforms, according to spokesperson Andrew Leopold. The college faces a $40-million revenue shortfall, resulting in cancelled programs and voluntary staff exit packages.

Universities Face Revenue Losses

The University of British Columbia warned that frequent policy changes have created uncertainty for students considering Canada. UBC spokesperson Thandi Fletcher said federal policy changes since 2023, alongside global economic challenges, rising geopolitical tensions and heightened competition, have affected international student enrolment across Canada. The enrolment decline may undermine Prime Minister Mark Carney's $1.7-billion effort to attract top research talent to Canadian universities.

Carney's government hopes to attract international researchers who have for decades favoured U.S. universities with larger research budgets. Since U.S. President Donald Trump returned to office last year, his administration has cut or threatened to cut funding from some universities. Canada has committed more than $625-million to attract researchers through newly created research funding programs, with more recipients expected to be announced in early 2027, according to the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada.

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Canada Aims To Attract Researchers

The research council referred a request for comment to Canada's industry ministry. The ministry, which oversees the research council, did not respond to a request for comment. Robert Asselin, chief executive of the U15 Group that represents Canadian research universities, said Ottawa had exempted graduate students from some restrictions on foreign students starting this year, but warned the changing rules might broadly deter talent.

What is really important is that we recognize this is something we're in competition with other countries, and that if we don't attract these high-quality students, they will go elsewhere, and we will lose talent, Asselin said. Canada's immigration ministry defended the approach. With fewer opportunities available, we're being more selective, IRCC said in a statement.