Canada's Focus Remains Unchanged Amid Tight Group B Standings

The Canadian team's focus remains unchanged despite the tight Group B standings in the FIFA World Cup. The team's coach, Brind'Amour, shares his thoughts on the World Cup, stating that he wanted the experience as a player but more so as a coach for his team.

Luke Wileman is joined by Steven Caldwell , Janine Jang , and Kevin Kilbane for a special edition of Park the Bus at Jack Poole Plaza in Vancouver to discuss the FIFA World Cup.

The panel witnessed matches played on Canadian soil and discussed their observations. Canada's team says their focus doesn't change even with Group B being as tight as it is. The team's coach, Brind'Amour, shares his thoughts on the World Cup, stating that he wanted the experience as a player but more so as a coach for his team. Stephen A. shares his analysis on why Trump's 'selfish motives' led to the Knicks' loss.

The Canadian team has always believed in the sport in their country and now has the vehicle to prove it. Pendrith shares his experience at the U.S. Open, stating it was nice to see some putts go in early and make a lot of really good ones. Korda shares her excitement about winning the U.S. Open and her thoughts on the final putt





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FIFA World Cup Canada Group B Steven Caldwell Janine Jang Kevin Kilbane

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