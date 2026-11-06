Canada flu season starts early with 10.8 per cent positive tests and moderate activity

Canada's flu season began around mid-October, earlier than last year, with positive tests at 10.8 per cent and moderate activity. Experts say this year appears H1N1-predominant and early data shows a reasonable vaccine match.

Canada's flu season has started early this year, and rates are higher now than at the same time last year. According to data from the Government of Canada, influenza is trending up.

The percentage of positive tests is 10.8 per cent, and the activity level is marked as moderate. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch told CTVNews.ca on Friday that flu season in Canada started to emerge around mid-October. That was before many people had access to the vaccine, which became more widely available by the end of that month.

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While the start of flu season is hard to predict, Bogoch said the hope is that the earlier start will lead to both an earlier peak and an earlier end. He pointed to Australia as an example of how timing can differ. Australia's flu season started later and ended later, Bogoch said in a phone interview. That might just frame shift ours, he added.

Early Vaccine Match Shows Promise For This Season

The timing of one country's season does not always predict another's, but it can offer clues. Bogoch added that it is too early to predict how well the vaccines are performing. Still, some early data is demonstrating a pretty reasonable match between the vaccines and the circulating virus. Last year, health experts said the flu vaccine was found to be a weak match compared to previous years.

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That made the current early signs of a reasonable match more encouraging for this season. Flu season usually peaks around the time between Christmas and New Year's, Bogoch said. It then starts to trail off throughout February and March. Bogoch said the two types of influenza viruses that go around, H3N2 and H1N1, can pack a punch.

When people get sick with the flu, they do not necessarily know which strain they have. They just know they have the flu and they feel really, really crummy, he said.

H1N1 Dominance May Reduce Hospitalization Impact

However, Bogoch said that years when H1N1 was the predominant strain tend to be less severe when looking at the number of hospitalizations and the impact on the health-care system. Last year was an H3N2-predominant year, while this year looks like it is an H1N1-predominant year, he said. That difference could matter for how heavily the season affects hospitals and health services. The Government of Canada data also tracks laboratory-confirmed detections of COVID-19, influenza and RSV.

The latest figures cover the week ending Oct. 31, 2026. Influenza is trending up in that monitoring. The current positive test rate of 10.8 per cent reflects that upward trend. The moderate activity level means flu is circulating at a noticeable level across the country, though not yet at the highest category.

Bogoch's comments came in a phone interview with CTVNews.ca on Friday. He said the early emergence of flu this season happened before many people had rolled up their sleeves for the vaccine. Vaccine access widened by the end of October. That timing means some early cases may have occurred before people had the chance to get protected.

Early Peak Could Ease Health Care System Pressure

The hope now is that the early start will not stretch the season longer than usual. If the season peaks earlier, it could also end earlier, which would ease pressure on the health-care system. Still, Bogoch said the start of flu season is hard to predict. The weeks ahead will show whether the early trend continues and how the vaccine match holds up.

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For now, the national picture shows influenza trending up, positive tests at 10.8 per cent, and activity at a moderate level. This year also looks different from last year in the dominant strain. Last year was H3N2-predominant. This year looks like H1N1-predominant.

Bogoch said H1N1 years tend to be less severe when looking at hospitalizations and the broader impact on health care. That does not mean the flu is mild for everyone. Bogoch said both H3N2 and H1N1 can pack a punch, and people who get sick often feel really, really crummy regardless of which strain they have. People usually do not know which strain they have when they get sick, he said.

They just know they have the flu and they feel really, really crummy. The season typically peaks between Christmas and New Year's. It then trails off through February and March. This year's early start could shift that pattern, but Bogoch said the outcome is not certain.

Early data on the vaccine is still limited. But Bogoch said some of it is demonstrating a pretty reasonable match between the vaccines and the circulating virus. That is a contrast with last year, when health experts said the flu vaccine was found to be a weak match compared to previous years. A better match could mean more protection for those who get vaccinated.

Australia Timing May Frame Shift Canada Flu Season

Australia's later start and later end may or may not be a guide for Canada. Bogoch said it might just frame shift ours, meaning the timing of Canada's season could move in a similar direction. The current numbers put Canada's flu season ahead of where it was at the same time last year. Influenza is trending up, positive tests are at 10.8 per cent, and activity is moderate.

The weeks ahead will show whether the early start leads to an early peak and an early end. For now, experts say the dominant strain appears to be H1N1, and early vaccine data offers some reason for optimism.