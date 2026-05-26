Canada's First Commercial Orbital Launch Facility: Spaceport Nova Scotia

Spaceport Nova Scotia, under development in Canso, Nova Scotia, will provide Canada with domestic orbital launch capability and support regional economic development. The project is being developed by Halifax-based Maritime Launch Services Inc. (MLS) and is being built around an 'airport model' for space, with shared infrastructure and private companies providing rockets and payloads.

Canada 's first commercial orbital launch facility, Space port Nova Scotia, is being developed by Halifax-based Maritime Launch Services Inc. (MLS) to provide domestic orbital launch capability and support regional economic development.

The project, initially planned around Ukraine's Cyclone-4M rocket, has shifted towards a more flexible, multi-customer launch model due to Russia's invasion. The spaceport is located on a 335-acre coastal site leased from the Nova Scotia government under a 40-year agreement and is intended to support both commercial and government missions. Construction remains on track, with a focus on foundational infrastructure such as a building for assembling rockets, payload processing clean rooms, and a launch control center.

The project is underpinned by a federal lease agreement with the Department of National Defence, requiring MLS to develop, operate, and maintain the spaceport for both government and commercial use. Demand for launch capacity is growing, driven by satellite deployment, and the project aims to address the current backlog of four to six years. Regulatory approval and the development of a federal framework for commercial orbital launches are also key considerations





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Canada Orbital Launch Commercial Launch Maritime Launch Services Inc. Spaceport Nova Scotia Airport Model For Space Shared Infrastructure Private Companies Rockets And Payloads Regulatory Approval Federal Framework For Commercial Orbital Launc

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