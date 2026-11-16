Canadian exports to China jump 40 per cent since Carney government pushed for closer trade

Statistics Canada data shows Canadian exports to China reached $33.5 billion in the first nine months of 2026, up nearly 40 per cent, as Prime Minister Mark Carney prepares to visit Shenzhen for the APEC summit.

Canadian exports to China surged by roughly 40 per cent in the first nine months of this year, according to Statistics Canada data released as Prime Minister Mark Carney prepares to return to China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation summit in Shenzhen.

Canadian Exports To China Surge

The data shows Canada exported $33.5 billion in goods to China between January and September, an increase of $9.5 billion or almost 40 per cent compared with the same period last year. The federal government says that pace is roughly four times faster than growth in exports to all other countries. China's exports to Canada remained relatively flat by comparison.

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Canada imported $68.8 billion in Chinese goods over the same nine months, up only slightly from $68.1 billion a year earlier. In all of 2025, Canada's total exports to China reached $35 billion while imports totalled around $90 billion. Much of the increase has happened since January, when Carney made his first visit to China. The trip was part of his campaign to overcome political tensions with Beijing and tear down trade barriers between the two countries.

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Carney will be back in China this week for the APEC summit, set for Nov. 18 and 19 in Shenzhen, and is expected to meet privately with President Xi Jinping. Mujtaba Hussain, a spokesperson for International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu, said the growth reflects work the government has done to build a stable and predictable trading relationship with China.

Growth In Beef And Oil Exports

Hussain said exports of canola seed and meal, beef and peas to China have reached nearly $3.5 billion this year, an increase of nearly $1.6 billion or 82 per cent. Canadian beef exports alone have reached $377 million, he said, nearly double what Canada exported in all of 2021. Hussain also said Canadian crude oil exports to China have more than doubled to $9.5 billion, while exports of minerals and fertilizer continue to grow.

Beijing and Ottawa announced earlier this month they are extending a January agreement that provides Chinese market access to Canadian imports in exchange for Canadian market access for Chinese steel and aluminum. The deal was negotiated in January by Carney and Xi in Beijing but had initially been set to expire at the end of this year. In March, China dropped tariffs on Canadian canola meal, peas, lobster and crab.

Canada agreed in return to allow in certain Chinese steel and aluminum products. Hussain said Sidhu is focused on increasing exports to China by 50 per cent by 2030, adding the government will keep pushing for greater and more predictable access to the Chinese market so more Canadian businesses can grow and create good-paying jobs at home.

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Warnings About Trade Dependency Risks

Vina Nadjibulla, co-founder and CEO of the Centre for Strategic Statecraft, said the increase in energy exports is related to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion being fully operational. She said Canada is exporting a lot more of its energy resources to Asia, and China is a huge market. Nadjibulla said the rise in exports while imports remain steady is positive news, but she warned it is important for Canada not to become overly dependent on China for any particular export.

She said this is particularly relevant for canola, noting Canada already sends about two-thirds of its canola seed exports to China. That kind of strategic concentration opens Canada up to leverage and potential coercion from China, she said. Nadjibulla added that while Canada deepens economic engagement with China, it must avoid strategic dependence and strengthen economic security at home. She said she will be watching for news on Chinese investments, including in manufacturing and the auto sector.

Leaders from across the Pacific Rim will gather in Shenzhen, the city bordering Hong Kong, to take stock of an increasingly disordered trading system. Carney's visit to China's tech hub comes as Ottawa balances expanded trade with concerns about over-reliance on a single market. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2026.