Canadian retail sales rose 0.8 per cent in September, driven mainly by higher gasoline prices, while Statistics Canada's flash estimate signals a 1.5 per cent decline in October. Experts say the economy has weakened more than expected.

Canada's retail sales rose 0.8 per cent in September, but a preliminary estimate points to a sharp drop in October, adding to concerns that the economy has weakened more than many expected.

Statistics Canada Retail Sales Data

Statistics Canada released the September retail sales data on Friday. The modest gain was boosted mainly by higher prices at gas stations and other fuel vendors. Core retail sales, which exclude gasoline, fuel vendors, motor vehicle and parts dealers, rose just 0.1 per cent in September. That suggests underlying consumer demand was softer than the headline number implied.

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Statistics Canada's preliminary flash estimate for October shows retail sales dropping 1.5 per cent. The agency also revised its August figure upward, with a gain of more than one per cent. Paul Harris, portfolio manager at Harris Douglas Asset Management, said the Canadian economy has weakened significantly. He spoke with BNN Bloomberg on Friday about the outlook for Canada's economy and the markets.

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The Canadian economy is sort of not on life support, but it has gotten much weaker than I think people were expecting, Harris said. I think it is a reflection of many of the issues that we are facing from a trade basis, but also kind of a global slump that is going through the world right now. Harris said much of the September increase came from gasoline.

From a regional basis there were some differences, but I think overall it was not a good number, and October does not look like it is going to be a good number, he said. He pointed to a slowdown in the Canadian economy and said issues with tariffs and similar pressures have been catching up to the country in the last little while.

Expert Views On Economic Slowdown

Sal Guatieri, director and senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, said retail sales growth has slowed in the second half of 2026 after a solid start to the year. Guatieri noted that September's final retail sales figure came in slightly higher than Statistics Canada's initial estimate of 0.7 per cent. It was a little better than expected, and a little better than StatCan initially estimated for September, he told BNN Bloomberg on Friday.

He said it was nice to see some upward revision to the August figure as well, with a more than one per cent gain there, but there were a couple of disappointments. Guatieri said much of September's retail sales increase was price related, driven by higher costs for gasoline and fuel but also for other consumer goods. So the volume increase is probably not all that great, he said.

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The more worrisome thing is the flash estimate for October, Guatieri said. That sets a pretty weak stage and setup for fourth quarter spending. Still, Canadian consumer spending has been holding pretty tough so far this year, he argued. It grew nearly two per cent in real terms in 2026 through the second quarter.

It does seem like consumers at least are hanging in there, Guatieri said. Gasoline prices in Canada remain elevated but have started to fall due to changing global supply and demand dynamics. Lower fuel prices will improve Canadians' purchasing power heading into the important holiday retail season.

Outlook For Holiday Spending

However, many shoppers remain wary of other affordability issues such as inflation and rising interest rates. Those concerns could weigh on spending during the holiday period. The September retail sales report follows a solid start to the year for consumer spending and retail sales. Growth slowed in the second half of 2026, and the October flash estimate suggests further weakness.

Economists will watch the final October retail sales figure closely when Statistics Canada releases it in the coming weeks. The data will help show whether consumers are pulling back or continuing to hang in there.