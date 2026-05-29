Canada's Economy Enters Technical Recession Amid Trade Uncertainty and Weak Investment

Canada's GDP contracted by an annualized rate of 0.1 percent in the first quarter of 2026, pushing the country into a technical recession. Weak business investment, soft government spending, and tariff-related pressures weighed on growth, while consumer spending remained resilient. Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at CIBC, discussed the weaker-than-expected GDP report and the impact of trade tensions on investment and exports. The Bank of Canada is expected to remain on hold due to weak economic conditions.

Canada's economy slipped into a technical recession in the first quarter of 2026, with GDP contracting by an annualized rate of 0.1 percent, far below the Bloomberg median estimate of 1.5 percent.

Weak business investment, soft government spending, and tariff-related pressures weighed on growth, while consumer spending remained resilient. Avery Shenfeld, managing director and chief economist at CIBC Capital Markets, discussed the weaker-than-expected GDP report, the impact of trade tensions on investment and exports, and the potential implications for the Bank of Canada's next moves. The Canadian economy entered a technical recession after posting a second consecutive quarterly contraction, alongside a rising unemployment rate.

Tariff uncertainty is weighing on exports and discouraging business investment, particularly in sectors exposed to U.S. trade policy. Weak housing activity continues to drag on economic growth through lower residential construction and reduced real estate activity. Consumer spending remained a source of support, though higher gasoline prices could create headwinds in coming months. The Bank of Canada is expected to remain on hold, with weak economic conditions offsetting concerns about temporary energy-driven inflation.

Shenfeld noted that the disappointing GDP data reflects ongoing struggles in the Canadian economy, particularly in export sectors hit by tariffs and businesses hesitant to invest due to trade uncertainty. He also highlighted the weakness in the housing market and the drop in the savings rate as consumers spent a greater share of their income. Looking ahead, higher gasoline prices may create headwinds for consumer spending, which has been a source of support for the economy thus far





BNNBloomberg / 🏆 83. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Canada's Economy Technical Recession GDP Contraction Trade Uncertainty Weak Business Investment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Friday will reveal how Canada’s GDP reacted to the Iran war in MarchThe way that Canada's economy reacted to the Iran war, particularly from higher oil and energy prices, will become clearer in the upcoming GDP report set for release on Friday.

Read more »

Gold rebounds as weak GDP offsets Hormuz risk(Kitco NewsWire) - Spot gold and silver prices are higher late Thursday, as weaker U.S. growth data and a softer dollar offset inflation pressure tied to the Strait of Hormuz and U.S.-Iran headlines. At the time of writing, spot gold was trading near $4,495.00 an ounce, up 0.89% on the session, while spot silver was trading at $75.530, up 1.35%.U.

Read more »

Canada's Q1 GDP contracts on annualized basis, posting two quarters of declineBy Promit Mukherjee OTTAWA, May 29 (Reuters) - Canada's economy contracted in the first quarter of the year on an annualized basis, data showed on Friday, making it two consecutive quarters of

Read more »

Canada's Q1 GDP contracts on annualized basis, posting two quarters of declineOTTAWA, May 29 (Reuters) - Canada's economy contracted in the first quarter of ‌the year on an annualized basis, data showed on Friday, making it two consecutive quarters of annualized decline which some would call a technical recession.

Read more »