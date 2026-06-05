The C.D. Howe Institute's Business Cycle Council has weighed in on the current state of Canada's economy, stating that it's too soon to call a recession despite two consecutive quarters of economic decline. The council's bulletin emphasizes the need for careful consideration of the data before making any conclusions about the state of the economy.

Prime Minister Mark Carney tours a home manufacturing facility in Ottawa on Monday, June 1, 2026. The Canadian Press/Sean Kilpatrick Ottawa, Prime Minister Mark Carney's government is being blamed for a potential recession by the opposition Conservatives.

However, the C.D. Howe Institute's Business Cycle Council, a traditionally viewed arbiter for calling a recession in Canada, says it's too soon to use that word to describe the sluggish economy. The council's bulletin today urges caution over reading too much into the recent data, arguing that two quarters of declining GDP in a row are not sufficient to call a recession.

The group of economists also states that weakness in Canada's economy is not yet widespread or persistent enough to warrant the recession label, and the marginal decline in the first quarter of the year will be subject to revisions in the months ahead. Over the past week, the Conservatives have laid the blame for a full-blown recession at the feet of the Liberal government, while Prime Minister Carney argues growth will be uneven as the government tries to pivot the economy away from reliance on the United States.

The C.D. Howe Institute's Business Cycle Council emphasizes the need for careful consideration of the data before making any conclusions about the state of the economy. This cautionary approach is in line with the council's historical role as a trusted authority on recession calls in Canada. In recent weeks, the country has experienced two consecutive quarters of economic decline, leading to increased speculation about the possibility of a recession.

However, the C.D. Howe Institute's Business Cycle Council advises against jumping to conclusions, highlighting the need for a more nuanced understanding of the economic data. The council's bulletin serves as a reminder of the importance of careful analysis and consideration when evaluating the state of the economy. The C.D.

Howe Institute's Business Cycle Council has a long history of providing expert guidance on economic matters in Canada, and its advice is widely respected by policymakers and economists alike. The council's cautionary approach to the current economic situation is a testament to its commitment to providing accurate and informed analysis. The C.D. Howe Institute's Business Cycle Council's bulletin is a valuable resource for those seeking a deeper understanding of the economic data and its implications for the country.

The council's emphasis on careful consideration and nuanced analysis is a welcome reminder of the complexity of economic issues and the need for thoughtful decision-making. The C.D. Howe Institute's Business Cycle Council's role in providing expert guidance on economic matters is essential for informed decision-making by policymakers and the public alike.

The council's bulletin serves as a reminder of the importance of careful analysis and consideration when evaluating the state of the economy, and its cautionary approach is a welcome addition to the ongoing discussion about the current economic situation





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