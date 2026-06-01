Canada's Draft AI Strategy Aims for Broad Adoption and Literacy but Lacks Detail on Harm Protection

A leaked draft of Canada's national AI strategy, titled 'AI for All,' emphasizes scaling AI adoption, boosting digital literacy, and fostering sovereign capabilities, yet provides few concrete plans for shielding citizens from AI-related risks such as online harms or job displacement.

A draft version of Canada 's national AI strategy outlines a drive to scale up business adoption and provide all Canadians access to free AI literacy training, but is short on specifics regarding how the federal government will protect Canadians from the technology's potentially harmful effects.

The document, obtained by CBC News and titled "AI for All," says the decisions Canada makes today "about how we build, govern and adopt AI - will fundamentally shape our collective future.

" The draft strategy focuses on increasing adoption, trust, and sovereign control of AI. It includes goals such as protecting Canadians against AI and online harms, offering free AI literacy training, supporting the creation of up to 250,000 new AI-related jobs by 2031, helping small- and medium-sized enterprises access public compute resources, and building a multilateral alliance for sovereign autonomy in key AI capabilities.

Canada currently has an AI adoption gap, especially among SMEs, lagging behind Nordic countries, Germany, and France. A recent index ranked Canada very low among 47 countries on AI training, literacy, and trust in AI systems. To address this, the government proposes a national AI literacy initiative, including entry-level training for all Canadians, empowering libraries and community organizations, and training over 3,000 educators with AI learning kits.

The strategy also aims to provide post-secondary students access to AI agents from trusted providers, create up to 90,000 AI-related job opportunities through student work placement programs, and upskill mid-career workers, particularly in skilled trades. The government will track societal, labor market, and economic impacts using Statistics Canada's AI measurement program.

On governance, Canada commits to modernizing online safety laws to protect Canadians in the digital age, safeguard children and consumers, and is seriously considering age restrictions for social media and AI chatbots to build trust. However, specific mechanisms for harm mitigation and enforcement remain vague in the draft. The document was presented to the federal cabinet and could still be revised





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